NJ Committee’s Contempt for the Supreme Court Obvious in Advancing Gun Control

TRENTON, NJ – -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) issued the following statement in response to today’s vote on A4769, which is deliberately crafted to defy the United States Supreme Court’s decisions regarding the right to keep and bear arms.

Last week, the New Jersey Assembly Judiciary Committee advanced a measure that creates a complicated, subjective, and expensive system of hurdles to receive a government permission slip to exercise a right. Disturbingly, it also goes much further than that, creating a farcical list of prohibitions on where and how to carry arms, creating a de facto ban on effective armed self defense—in clear defiance of the natural and enumerated rights guaranteed to the People as outlined by the Supreme Court’s decision in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022).

This measure puts the People into a litany of legal and personal traps, where the consequences of failure to comply with obtuse and infantilizing rules include increased state violence and incarceration—putting peaceable people in government cages—and upending their otherwise peaceful lives.

The audacity of the authors and the committee to even propose such a measure reveals the unbridled conceit and disrespect for the People they serve, the Constitution, and a misunderstanding of the role of the legislature.

The natural and enumerated rights of the People are simply outside the purview of The New Jersey Assembly. The right to keep and bear arms pre-exist the government itself. This right is not negotiable or subject to debate.

As we have said before—our message to the peaceable people of New Jersey, who have for years been victimized by those representing them in Trenton: FPC sees you. The elites of the state of New Jersey have abandoned you. To that end, FPC will utilize every available instrument to remedy these abominable wrongs. FPC encourages anyone who would like to participate as a plaintiff in litigation targeting this and other measures to visit 2Ahotline.com.

And to all of those who supported and passed this immoral legislation, we say simply this: “F*** you. No.”

