Team JP Shooter Jesse Misco is the New RCSA Rimfire World Champion

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Jesse Misco from the JP Enterprises shooting team claimed the champion title at the 2022 Rimfire Challenge World Championship in both Open and Limited divisions last weekend with his JP Enterprises JP-15 rimfire conversion. The RCSA World Championship is one of the year’s premier and most competitive rimfire matches.

“Three and a half years ago I shot my first Rimfire Challenge match,” said Misco. “Yesterday, I walked off the range as the 2022 RCSA World Champion. The countless hours of mental and physical practice that went into this win is something that I am almost more proud of than the win itself. Even though I put in the work, the support I needed to achieve this could have only come from my sponsors and those around me.”



Using an AR platform rimfire marks a break from the dominance of the Ruger 10/22 and similar-style rifles for the discipline. Misco hopes his win will open the eyes of shooters to the potential of the AR for rimfire speed shooting sports and the advantages of a matching manual of arms among multiple competition guns. In addition to rimfire, Misco also shoots Steel Challenge Pistol Caliber Carbine for JP Enterprises.

“Having a gun that can match a different rifle like my JP GMR-15 PCC that I shoot very well is priceless. It’s such a benefit not having to create a different kind of hold or different trigger discipline for different guns,” said Misco.

About JP Enterprises

The product of company founder John Paul’s 40+ years of recreational and professional shooting experience, JP Enterprises is a family-owned designer and manufacturer of premium AR rifles and innovative components for duty, competition, and recreational use. JP designs are influenced by cooperation with professional shooters in almost every firearm-related field and hundreds of hours spent annually by JP engineers and employees in rigorous, top-level competitions around the country. Innovating and refining to meet these practical demands has made JP rifles the benchmark of quality AR engineering and performance.

