2nd Amendment Foundation Demands Temporary Restraining Order on Oregon Mag Ban

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)-The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8, which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets.
Joining SAF in the legal action are G4 Archery, Grayguns, Inc., the Firearms Policy Coalition, and a private citizen, Mark Fitz. They are represented by attorney James L. Buchal, Murphy & Buchal LLP in Portland. Named as defendants are Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and State Police Supt. Terri Davie, in their official capacities. A motion for injunctive relief may be read here.
“As we immediately explain in our lawsuit, the State of Oregon has criminalized one of the most common and important means by which its citizens can exercise their fundamental right of self-defense,” noted SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “By banning the manufacture, importation, possession, use, purchase, sale, or transfer of standard-capacity magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds the State has barred law-abiding, peaceable residents from legally acquiring or possessing common ammunition magazines and deprived them of an effective means of self-defense.”
SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb explained, “Maybe the most frustrating thing about the Oregon measure is that officials there are willing to enforce the law’s provisions despite any real prospect this law is going to reduce violent crime. The only people actually impacted are law-abiding citizens who don’t commit crimes, and who will be left more vulnerable to attack because of this new law.”
As noted in SAF’s complaint, the magazines banned under the language of Measure 114 are commonly-owned across the United States by millions of honest citizens.
They are standard capacity magazines in many firearms, including handguns used for personal and home protection, competition, recreational shooting, predator control, and other legitimate activities. According to the 2021 National Firearms Survey, an estimated 48 percent of American gun owners have owned magazines that hold more than 10 cartridges.
“Because the provisions of Measure 114 are scheduled to take effect Dec. 8,” Kraut noted, “we are asking the court for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief.”
About Second Amendment Foundation
The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 720,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.
If the US Supreme Court upholds bans on standard capacity mags, the next big prohibition to be sought by anti-gunners will be semi-autos. Their argument will be: “These guns are too easily reloaded”. There’ll be no end to it. This is why the fight to keep standard capacity mags is vital.
Wass … FJB has already started calling for the ban on ALL semi auto firearms . ” It’s just sick that we still allow semi auto guns just sick “
Piecemeal erosion of the 2nd has been the goal for decades.
Unfortunately you’ll find more than enough Fudd’s to support it. Almost half the skeet shooters at my sportsman club want the club to ban semiautomatic shotguns, and more than half want semiautomatic pistols and rifles removed from the rifle/pistol range.
Our own worst enemies are within our own circles.
I know from experience the A holes that want what you suggest are the demonratts. Republicans want all guns and magazines to be legal. I can fathom how a moron could think that the government will take some away but leave our favorite hunting rifle or shot gun alone. I say nay. Look at the Justin next door. We only want your weapons of war, then it became all semi auto. Just like anything more than 10 rounds in kommiefornia and now I think they are down to only 3 pistols that are authorized by them for you to buy.… Read more »