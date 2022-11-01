DOJ Caught Pressuring Gun Owners to Give Up 2A Rights ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Between 2016 and 2019, the FBI served documents to residents of Maine, Michigan, and Massachusetts at their homes in what many are arguing was coercion for them to give up their gun rights.

The document was a form called “NICS Indices Self-Submission Form.” Although the form had “self-submission” in its title and cleverly notes that the signing of the document is “voluntary,” it appears to be essentially a document to encourage residents to relinquish their 2nd Amendment rights. The FBI is being accused of intimidating people into signing it when agents showed up at their front doors.

This so-called “self-submission” form was given to individuals who were being looked at by FBI for things such as alleged violent threats in online chat rooms. By signing the form, people were agreeing to full disclosure of their mental health records to the FBI and a waiver of their rights to privacy under the privacy act of 1974 and HIPPA protections.

Upon signing the document, folks were put into the NICS system as a danger to themselves or society, eliminating their right to purchase, possess or even use a firearm. The form specifically said that once they were entered, they would not be permitted to ever withdraw their name or information from the NICS indices system.

Once Gun Owners of America (GOA) became aware of this, they filed a lawsuit to compel the disclosure of these records. GOA notified the FBI and DOJ that they had 30 days to remove the invalid and illegal documents from the NICS system. 30 days came and went with not even a response from either office.

Senior Vice President for GOA, Erich Pratt, told the Washington Examiner his group is prepared to assist members of Congress “in any way possible” as investigations into the NICS “develop in Congress.”

Congress is now aware of the illegal behavior. Several Republican representatives signed a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Ray demanding full accountability from the FBI. The list of Signatories includes: Greg Steube (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Mary Miller (R-IL), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Chip Roy (R-TX), Ben Cline (R-VA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Ralph Norman (R-SC).

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Washington Examiner that it was “unprecedented” that the FBI would “pressure” people into forfeiting their gun rights. She called the FBI “out of control in so many ways.” Green also expressed her interest in defunding the FBI and warned the Bureau that should Republicans take the House majority, they would be held accountable.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host – The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information, contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.