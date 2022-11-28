Support for Jeffries Signals Hard Left by Democrats after Midterms

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “House Democrats quickly coalesced behind Brooklyn native Hakeem Jeffries as their next leader to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Bloomberg News reports. It’s not a done deal as this is being written, but the ambitious congressman has thrown his hat in the ring and prominent names, including among the old guard, are looking for new blood for obvious reasons.

“He’s demonstrated the ability to listen, to lead, and to do so with effectiveness and empathy,” said Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, who has [been] among the Democrats pushing for a new generation of leaders that better reflects the party’s young and diverse voting base.

That would be the “AOC” wing of the party, the in-your-face socialists who make no pretenses of embracing anything remotely traditionally American in values. And Jeffries fits the bill, particularly when it comes to citizen disarmament.

First and foremost, he’s featured by Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown as a “Gun Sense Voter” candidate, meaning he’s their guy for advancing their agenda. You’d think a Bloomberg News story would mention the connection, but then again, we’re talking about an endeavor that exists to do the billionaire’s will – kind of like that other “Bloomberg-seeded” project, The Trace, that represents itself as being about “investigative journalism” and independent of being influenced by his largesse. Honest. (What was it Hamlet’s mother said again…?)

To help achieve those citizen disarmament goals, Jeffries revealed something gun owners should find interesting.

“Democratic House Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries defended his party’s push for a universal background check bill Wednesday, claiming that any enforcement of the legislation — including federal firearm registration — will be left to the Department of Justice to decide,” the Daily Caller reported back in 2019.

That, of course, is consistent with the National Institute of Justice’s 2013 “Summary of Select Firearm Violence Prevention Strategies,” which admitted:

“Universal background checks … Effectiveness depends on the ability to reduce straw purchasing, requiring gun registration …”

And what is it that registration historically leads to? How else would Beto be able to carry out his “Hell yes” threat?

It’s also interesting that Jeffries had a “Freudian slip” of sorts, where he said the “Democrats’ federal elections takeover bill is ‘inspired by Hugo Chavez…Cesar Chavez.’” Considering that Jeffries “was appointed as the whip of the Congressional Black Caucus,” it’s hardly surprising that a Marxist tyrant would come to mind first.

Why?

“An overwhelming number of members of the Congressional Black Caucus are also members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus,” Project 21, the National Center for Public Policy Research’s “national leadership network of black conservatives” reported in 2013. “This organization has deep leftist ties and shares a similar agenda to the Communist Party of the United States of America. Communism is a tool used by radicals to impose socialist dictatorship.”

And consistent with the unspoken Democrat mantra of “Do as we say, not what we do,” per Legal Insurrection, Jeffries was “an election denier in 2016 and 2018. He also thinks Trump tried to steal the 2020 election.” It’s curious how when Republicans raise questions about the Biden/Trump race, their concerns are dismissed as “baseless” and those raising them are smeared as threats to “our democracy” (and worse). Jeffries himself uses the (Nazi) term “big lie.”

With a radical like Jeffries on track to be the House Democratic Leader, look for even more outrageous efforts to subvert the right to keep and bear arms than even Nancy Pelosi (who at times tried to keep a lid on the next generation), was able to propose. Fortunately, a narrow Republican majority in the House means the GOP has a chance to block them, but only with a strong, i.e., non-“clown” leadership, which does not appear to be a foregone conclusion at this writing.

Unfortunately, as we’ve seen all too often, defecting “Vichycons” siding with Democrats on key issues have the maddening habit of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Gun owners are in for an interesting two years.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.