72-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots, Kills Intruder

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On December 10, 2022, at about 3 a.m., the Bedford 911 service received an urgent call. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at the Bedford station, Bedford 911 received a call reporting a home invasion and an assault in progress. The call was disconnected. After the call was reconnected, there was a report of shots fired.

When the State Police arrived, they determined one shot had been fired, and the intruder, Dakota Lance Hall, was struck and died at the scene. WTAJ reported this. From wtaj.com:

State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with the 72-year-old male homeowner, they said the 911 call disconnected. When the call reconnected, there were reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the alleged intruder, Dakota Hall, 22, of Huntingdon, with a gunshot wound. Police said Hall died of his injuries at the scene. The 72-year-old was taken to UPMC Bedford for injuries suffered in the assault.

Bedford is a rural community in Pennsylvania. The population of Liberty Township is modest at 1,382 as of the 2020 census. Shoup’s Branch Road is a short street in a development of what appears to be about 15 mobile homes in the satellite image. An athletic field is across the street. On the other side of the athletic fields for baseball and football is a middle school and a high school.

The identity of the 72-year-old white male is unknown. Dakota Hall’s address is reported as in Huntingdon, PA. The homeowner is reported as being from Saxon, PA, which is in Liberty Township. Huntingdon is about a half-hour drive northeast of Liberty Township. In Hall’s obituary, he is listed as 26 years old. His parents were stated as being from Saxton, in Liberty Township. Hall is reported to have been booked on a charge of domestic assault on March 16, 2020.

The police have not reported if Hall was related to the 72-Year-old male who shot him or if there were any connections at all.

This story is one of many that goes underreported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding gun owner using that tool to defend their life and family. It is our responsibility at AmmoLand to report these stories to you the reader. While we will continue to report these stories, groups like the Crime Prevention Research Center, led by Dr. John Lott, are fastidious in studying the use of firearms for self-defense. Stay up to date with all news on self-defense by following CPRC and Ammoland.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.