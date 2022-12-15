Gun Deals: Arms Preservation AR15 Tactical Storage Bags 4PC $89.97 FREE S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Arms Preservation Inc has a build-your-own package offer on their top-selling Arms Preservation AR15 corrosion busting Tactical Storage Bags. Buy four (4) Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags for $89.97 with coupon code “Ammoland” and FREE shipping?

To make this offer add the Arms Preservation AR15 Tactical Storage Bags to your cart. adjust the product quantity to four (4) units and apply the above coupon code. See our cart check image below to see how we did it. The coupon code works on all Arms Preservation products and all orders over $75.00 ship for FREE.

Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags Arms Preservation Anti Corrosion Storage Bags utilize a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) materials and carefully chosen barrier packaging materials to completely prevent the corrosion of any metallic item placed inside. The materials that Arms Preservation Storage Bags are manufactured with are a carefully selected combination of materials that conjointly yield anti-corrosion properties that are supported by a transparent flexible barrier layer. Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags measure 14″ x 49″ OD and are designed to protect MSR’s and other long guns with non-traditional stocks during short or long-term storage. Accessories such as optics, magazines, and other accessories are safe to remain mounted and are unaffected by VCI molecules. Benefits Universal Fit

Optics can remain mounted

Easy to use Velcro closure

Controlled micro environment full of anti corrosion chemistry

5+ years of use depending on use

Non abrasive interior, safe for optics Arms Preservation Velcro firearm storage bags are a convenient solution when there are rifles that are used often or rarely due to the easy to use Velcro closure system, unlike competing bags that require users to heat seal or zip tie the bag shut.

