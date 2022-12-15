Gun Deals: Arms Preservation AR15 Tactical Storage Bags 4PC $89.97 FREE S&H CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Arms Preservation Inc has a build-your-own package offer on their top-selling Arms Preservation AR15 corrosion busting Tactical Storage Bags. Buy four (4) Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags for $89.97 with coupon code “Ammoland” and FREE shipping?
To make this offer add the Arms Preservation AR15 Tactical Storage Bags to your cart. adjust the product quantity to four (4) units and apply the above coupon code. See our cart check image below to see how we did it. The coupon code works on all Arms Preservation products and all orders over $75.00 ship for FREE.
Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags
Arms Preservation Anti Corrosion Storage Bags utilize a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) materials and carefully chosen barrier packaging materials to completely prevent the corrosion of any metallic item placed inside. The materials that Arms Preservation Storage Bags are manufactured with are a carefully selected combination of materials that conjointly yield anti-corrosion properties that are supported by a transparent flexible barrier layer.
Arms Preservation Tactical Storage Bags measure 14″ x 49″ OD and are designed to protect MSR’s and other long guns with non-traditional stocks during short or long-term storage. Accessories such as optics, magazines, and other accessories are safe to remain mounted and are unaffected by VCI molecules.
Benefits
- Universal Fit
- Optics can remain mounted
- Easy to use Velcro closure
- Controlled micro environment full of anti corrosion chemistry
- 5+ years of use depending on use
- Non abrasive interior, safe for optics
Arms Preservation Velcro firearm storage bags are a convenient solution when there are rifles that are used often or rarely due to the easy to use Velcro closure system, unlike competing bags that require users to heat seal or zip tie the bag shut.
I’m glad that they’re tactical.
So….do these work for longterm burial in my neighbors yard…?
Absolutely but you’ll want to place them inside a cache vault or tube to keep critters from chewing the bag and to prevent shovel strikes when digging it back up.
Received them, Jason – thank you !! Will order some more for my long(er) guns and pistols. They look and feel fantastic. And when the SHTF, you should also be selling 8″ – 10″ – 12″ diameter PVC tube with caps…..:-) 🙂
Under ground cache is a bad idea. Your items have a far better chance of surviving intact. If you can store the in some type of above ground cache.
I seen rifles that were quote properly prepared come out of the ground as junk.
I seen others stored in above ground caches with minimum preparation last for years.
Yes, and the earth has a way of grabbing hold of buried things and not wanting to let go.
That is a GREAT video explanation of VCI. Congrats….was wondering exactly how it worked and how thick it is. 🙂 🙂