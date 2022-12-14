Ammo Deals: DKC Projectile 9mm FMJ 124 Grain 1000 Count $92.00 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 9mm Lugar reloaders! TrueShotGunClub has 1000 unit boxes of DKC Projectile 9mm FMJ Bullets in 124 Grain for $92.00 with FREE shipping. TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.
DKC Projectile 9mm FMJ 124 Grain 1000 Count
Weight 17.65 lbs
Dimensions 10 × 6 × 8 in
Brand DKC
Caliber 9mm
Great. We can get bullets, brass and powder finally to some degree, but where are PRIMERS for a reasonable price? For that matter WHERE ARE PRIMERS? CCI, Remington, Winchester, Fiocchi…ANYONE? It’s been TWO YEARS NOW. You can’t convince me that it is all the ammo being bought up by new gun owners. No way.
Not just new gun owners. People who’ve had guns for years or even decades discovered that when they need it ammo will be unavailable. Also seeing amounts fed is buying, many of us decided that a few boxes is insufficient. Been to a range lately? Even here where firearms business has always been booming, ranges have longer lines to get to shoot at more times during the week, classes are remaining full, and many are sharing with non-shooters. A few tens of millions more shooting off a few hundred rounds a month each adds up. 10^7 x 100 x 12… Read more »
Brother, they will be at the Wananmacher Gun Show in Tulsa, Ok on 11 November. See you there!
Good price, these bullets are cheaper than what you can find primers for, if you can find them. When I do see them, they are 5,000 bricks for over $500. I remember the good old days when people reloaded to save money. I beginning to think this is all a government caused conspiracy.
9 mm ? 124 grain ? No thanks , I prefer a caliber and bullet with real stopping power in grizzley country. 10 mm , 44 Remington magnum , 454 Casull are my huckleberries.
It’s for practice! I carry a 500 S&W magnum in those areas.
When I lived in Montana 45 years ago, I carried a Win model 70 in 375 H&H when I was in bear country, with a S&W model 57 .41 magnum on my hip.