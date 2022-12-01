Daily Gun Deals: Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuff Set $31.14 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a sale running on the Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuffs for just $31.14 a set with FREE shipping. Normally $55 to $75.00 retail makes this a great buy of safety gear we all need for responsible shooting and hunting sports.

At the range or on the hunt, the Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Sound Amplification Electronic Shooting Earmuff keeps you protected from hazardous noise and connected to your environment. It carries a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 22 in both on and off mode. When the electronic ear protection is switched on, it employs built-in directional microphones that amplify ambient sounds to a safe 82 dB. This allows you to hear important commands on the range and crucial environment sounds when hunting. For additional shooting hearing protection, it also actively listens and automatically shuts off amplification when loud impulsive sounds like firearm discharges reach 82 dB. Patented Air Flow Control technology allows for a slim earcup design that ensures your firearm stock has clearance while shooting. The padded headband features telescopic height adjustment for a comfortable, customized fit. An external audio jack lets you connect the shooting earmuff to an MP3 player, scanner or other audio source.

Features include:

Ambient sound amplification

Automatic noise-blocking

Ultraslim earcups

Padded, adjustable headband

Folding design

Snap-in ear cushions

AUX Input jack & cord

Auto shut-off (includes 2 AAA batteries)

Classic green color

NRR: 22

Model: R-01526

The battery delivers approximately 350 hours of usage, and the automatic shut-off feature engages after 4 hours to help save battery life. All Howard Leight electronic earmuffs and safety eyewear are compatible for use with each other.