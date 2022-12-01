Daily Gun Deals: Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuff Set $31.14 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Sound sale deal discount

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a sale running on the Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuffs for just $31.14 a set with FREE shipping. Normally $55 to $75.00 retail makes this a great buy of safety gear we all need for responsible shooting and hunting sports.

At the range or on the hunt, the Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Sound Amplification Electronic Shooting Earmuff keeps you protected from hazardous noise and connected to your environment. It carries a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 22 in both on and off mode. When the electronic ear protection is switched on, it employs built-in directional microphones that amplify ambient sounds to a safe 82 dB. This allows you to hear important commands on the range and crucial environment sounds when hunting. For additional shooting hearing protection, it also actively listens and automatically shuts off amplification when loud impulsive sounds like firearm discharges reach 82 dB. Patented Air Flow Control technology allows for a slim earcup design that ensures your firearm stock has clearance while shooting. The padded headband features telescopic height adjustment for a comfortable, customized fit. An external audio jack lets you connect the shooting earmuff to an MP3 player, scanner or other audio source.

Features include:

  • Ambient sound amplification
  • Automatic noise-blocking
  • Ultraslim earcups
  • Padded, adjustable headband
  • Folding design
  • Snap-in ear cushions
  • AUX Input jack & cord
  • Auto shut-off (includes 2 AAA batteries)
  • Classic green color
  • NRR: 22
  • Model: R-01526

The battery delivers approximately 350 hours of usage, and the automatic shut-off feature engages after 4 hours to help save battery life. All Howard Leight electronic earmuffs and safety eyewear are compatible for use with each other.

Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuff Set $31.14 FREE S&H

Howard Leight Impact Sport Electronic Earmuff Sets are well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts