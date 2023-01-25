Brownells Announces Money-Saving Annual Tax Time Event

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells customers can now turn their hard-earned tax refunds into guns and accessories during the second annual Brownells Tax Time event, starting January 24 and lasting all the way through April 15th, 2023.

The special deals and offers for Tax Time will be periodically unveiled at the Brownells Tax Time page.

In addition to special deals, visitors to the Brownells Tax Time page can expect exclusive content from Brownells personalities Steve O and Caleb, as well as various well-known content creators from around the online firearms community.

The first batch of special deals for the Brownells Tax Time Event will be the “Top 5 Rifle Scopes,” allowing customers to upgrade their rifle optics or to score a scope at a great price for that new rifle or next build project.

Shortly after the Top 5 Rifle Scopes, customers can also look forward to more deals and content on the “Top 5 Rifles” and “Top 5 Handguns.” In the following weeks, customers will be able to browse popular products in many other categories.

To keep up with the newest special deals throughout the Brownells Tax Time Event, keep checking the Brownells Tax Time Event page.

Use these coupon codes to save even more on your Tax Time purchase!

