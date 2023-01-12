New Cabot Guns Damascus Ultimate Carry 1911

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Here’s another first from Cabot Guns, a true folded steel Damascus 1911 on display at SHOT 2023, Booth 41918. Introducing The Ultimate Carry by Cabot Guns.

To our knowledge the Ultimate Carry is the world’s first Commander size 1911 style pistol with a frame, slide AND one-piece extended magwell all made from hand crafted artisan Damascus steel.

A sign of wealth since biblical times, Damascus steel was used to create the weapons of Kings and Chieftains. Valued for it’s beauty and strength, Damascus steel was not only an indication of power by it’s holder but was also considered to contain mythical properties. It is with this inspiration we have crafted this new 1911 model.

Born from blocks of 120 layer artisan made stainless steel, the Cabot Ultimate Carry 1911 represents a new standard for EDC. Our small boutique production is 2023, however, 2024 delivery is available for the second production run. Price, $34,900.

Cabot’s legendary mission is to blend the rarest materials with skilled craftsmanship and create the most beautiful pistols on earth. Ultimate Carry achieves our goal twofold: a stunning 1911 forged from fabled Damascus steel that is also eminently suited for everyday carry. Those fortunate enough to own an Ultimate Carry will possess a pistol aligned in spirit with the mythical Damascus swords of old.

The Cabot Ultimate Carry 1911 pistols are offered for the discerning shootist who desires the highest possible ideal for their Commander-sized 1911. Carry on!

About Cabot Guns

Cabot Guns’ 1911 pistols represent a new standard in the firearms industry. They are the implementation of prideful engineering and precision manufacturing in all that we create – a series of promises on the part of Cabot Guns.

The knowledge that the pistol you now hold is the culmination of years of dedication to the pursuit of perfection, that it is the embodiment of precision, and that it represents an uncompromising commitment to furthering American excellence in design and manufacturing.