Optics Deals: Simmons 8-Point 4X32mm Truplex Riflescope $39.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sometimes, you don’t need bank-busting optics on your everyday rifles, but just a solid, reliable package for plinking fun. Bereli has a make-your-own-package. Pick up the Simmons 510514 8-Point 4X32mm Truplex Riflescope for just $39.95 with FREE shipping at check out.

Also you can pick up the Weaver 49302 Gland Slam 1-Inch Steel Top-Mount Riflescope Rings for $24.95

Simmons 510514 8-Point 4X32mm Truplex Riflescope Brand: Simmons

SKU: 510514

UPC: 045618105143

MPN: 510514

Caliber:

Color: Black

Model Name:

MSRP: $70.00

Condition: New The 8-Point 4×32 Riflescope features a modest 32mm objective, a 1.0″ tube, and a Truplex reticle. This entry-level optic is fitted high-quality coated lenses, and 1/4 MOA adjustments. A mounting base and rings are used to attach a riflescope to a firearm. A comfortable sight picture is contingent upon the height of the rings. A comfortable cheek-weld is the result of properly positioning the scope over the receiver. Mounting the scope close to the receiver is preferable, yet scopes with larger objectives need higher rings so the front bell can clear the barrel. Features and Specifications: High quality fully-coated lenses

TrueZero flex erector system for repeatable accuracy

SureGrip rubber surfaces simplify adjustments in any conditions

Quick Target Acquisition (QTA) eyepiece for rapid target acquisition and accurate shot placement

Truplex reticle with four posts and fine cross hairs for accurate shot placement It should be noted that in many mounting applications, a professional gunsmith’s skills will be needed for proper installation.

