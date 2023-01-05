Tasmanian Tiger Introduces New Long-Range Mission Backpack

Knoxville, Tenn. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is pleased to announce that a new large mission backpack for 2023 is now available: the TT Base Pack 52. This robust long-range backpack features modular expansion options from a volume of 52 liters up to 65 liters. It includes a removable, height-adjustable lid with gear loops that features an easy-access pocket on top of the lid. When used without the lid, the backpack is closed with the rolled snow guard. The roll-top snow guard, without the lid, can be used in two locking positions. Watch the product video for more information:

The TT Base Pack 52 is built upon the V2 Plus Carrying System. This system is a size-adjustable carrying system for medium to heavy loads and has a high contact point on the back panel that offers a tremendous range when adjusting the back length. The Base Pack 52 features a detachable hip belt which means it can be removed and used separately as a warrior belt. The broad, ergonomically shaped shoulder straps make sure the pack is still comfortable to wear without the hip belt.

The TT Base Pack 52 also features a height-adjustable chest belt, fixation for hiking poles or ice axes, gear loops, antenna ports into the main compartment, and MOLLE system on most attachment areas. The MOLLE loops on the front, sides, lid, and hip belt allow for various extensions by additional pouches. It is also hydration system compatible and has side compression straps that provide compression around the perimeter of the base.

The TT Base Pack 52 has a volume of 52 liters (expandable to 65 liters) and weighs in at 5.89 lbs. (2.67 kg.). Made from Cordura® 700 den, it measures 29.12H x 12.2W x 8.7D in. (74 x 12.2 x 21 cm). Available in Olive, Black, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP ranges from $349 – $449.

Click to see the 2023 Tasmanian Tiger New Items digital catalog here or the Vol. 3 Product digital catalog here. Find a local dealer here for any of the exciting Tasmanian Tiger products.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe, Asia, and now North America. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality-checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers.

