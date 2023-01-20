YouTube Censorship Of Suppressor Content & Wholesale Deletion of Creators

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- In recent weeks, YouTube has begun purging suppressor-related videos at an alarming rate. The videos YouTube has flagged and deleted thus far contain footage of someone mounting a suppressor to a host firearm, even if the videos in question were posted months or years ago.

YouTube’s closed-door censorship seems to stem from a gross misunderstanding of suppressors and a reinterpretation of their own vague policies. As a direct result, the American Suppressor Association (ASA) is aware of multiple channels receiving “strikes” with the threat of being permanently deleted from YouTube.

One example is the NFA Review Channel, run by longtime friend and ASA supporter Adam Johnson. For the past decade, Adam has dedicated his time to creating engaging and educational firearms-related content for his YouTube page. He has helped teach thousands of people about the merits of suppressors and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for ASA’s for pro-suppressor advocacy. Adam has supported us without question. It’s time that we show him the same support.

The NFA Review Channel has created a page on Rumble, a video-sharing platform similar to YouTube – but with less firearm related censorship. His new profile can be found here: https://rumble.com/c/NFAReviewChannel

PLEASE SUPPORT NFA REVIEW CHANNEL

Adam has informed us that he will continue to upload to YouTube until his page is taken down, however, all new videos will be uploaded to Rumble a full week prior to his YouTube account.

Please consider taking the time to support Adam by subscribing to his channel on Rumble. You will not regret it!

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SUPPRESSOR ASSOCIATION

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide.

The ability of the American Suppressor Association to fight for pro-suppressor reform is tied directly to our ability to fundraise. Since the ASA’s formation in 2011, 3 states have legalized suppressor ownership and 19 states have legalized suppressor hunting. None of this would have happened without your support. Join us in the fight to protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors by becoming an ASA Member at www.ASAMember.com.