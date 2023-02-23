Hawke Optics Releases New Vantage LVPO Scopes

Hawke Optics, a worldwide leader in quality sporting optics that perform outstandingly in the field while maintaining optimum value for the consumer, boasts their range of LPVO offerings with three new 1-8×24 riflescope models.

All Hawke Vantage riflescopes feature our H2 optics. The new for 2023 1-8×24 models come with three reticle choices; L4A, Circle Dot, or Tactical BDC 5.56. Featuring precision glass etched reticles with multi-stage illumination in both red and green, these models are built on a 30mm monotube chassis with a Wide Angle FOV for maximum light transmission. The ½ MOA capped, resettable, fingertip turrets make for easy adjustments, while the 11 layers of Fully Multi Coated lenses provide a crisp, clear, bright viewing picture.

The L4A Dot and Circle Dot reticles give a clean and uninterrupted view of your target, while the new Tactical BDC 5.56 reticle gives uncompromisingly detailed accuracy for your 5.56 NATO ammunition AR-pattern rifles and pistols. The glassetched BDC (bullet drop compensating) reticle features an illuminated center dot and horseshoe for fast target acquisition and windage markers for enhanced accuracy. The Tactical BDC 5.56 option also features a range finding feature etched into the glass below the reticle.

It is designed from a standard IDPA target size of 18”x30” when used on 8x magnification, specifically designed for common USPSA and IPSC targets used in competitions such as 3-Gun. You will place the baseline (lower thick horizontal bar) at the bottom of your target. The horizontal bars the top of your target touches will correspond to the distance of your target to the hundreds. For example, if the top of your target touches the bar marked ‘4’, you know that target is 400 yards away. These markers also indicate target width.

Once you’ve determined your targets distance, the length of the yardage bar you are on (from the connecting thick vertical post to end of the bar) represents 18” in width. It is important to note that the bar marked ‘3’ should only be used for width measuring on one side or the other of the vertical bar, not both combined. The other bars are measured by their respective side.

Alongside these three new models of 1-8×24 scopes, Hawke offers three 1-6×24 models, four 1-4×24 models, and a 1-8×24 throughout their riflescope lineup, all with a variety of features and reticles including fiber dot illumination and the popular Circle Dot and L4A Dot. All of these models, alongside all Hawke riflescopes, are nitrogen purged, shockproof, waterproof, fog proof, and are all caliber rated (glass etched models). A removable throw lever is included. They also all feature Hawke’s No-Fault Lifetime Warranty. The new Vantage 1-8×24 models retail at $449, making a durable, precise, and affordable LPVO option!

