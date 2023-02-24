Vortex Acquires GeoBallistics

BARNEVELD, Wis. – Vortex today announced the acquisition of GeoBallistics, a Dallas, Texas-based business providing ballistic mobile application software. The GeoBallistics philosophy closely aligns with the Vortex mission of creating the best possible experience for its customers. GeoBallistics products will be added to the Vortex portfolio to continue to enhance and simplify hunting and shooting while providing critical information quickly and accurately.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help Vortex Nation™ enjoy unforgettable experiences in the field,” said Joe Hamilton, Vortex CEO. “Acquiring GeoBallistics allows us to offer both consistency in our product line and make long-range ballistics simpler and more accessible for everyone.”

For shooters already utilizing the GeoBallistics suite, nothing in the software and app experience will change. The biggest change you can expect is that Vortex will now be providing customer service and support.

About Vortex Optics:

American-owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.