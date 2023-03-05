5.11 Icarus DP Mini Folder Review

While at SHOT I had a meeting with Kristen who is the marketing guru at 5.11. I always love dealing with her because she is on the ball, professional and yet has a great personality. I’ve dealt with her for years and love 5.11 pants. They’re tactical pants and designed as such but they also work great in our outdoor world. They have multiple pockets that Velcro or zipper shut so I don’t worry about losing my keys, phone, billfold etc. when scrambling in the mountains.

So, I set-up a meeting with her as usual this year. In talking she told me that I’d never tested any of their boots and that they had a knife line. Wow, after looking at what they offered I had to test out some their knives. So I picked out the top four that fit into my world so get ready to see some 5.11 knife reviews over the next couple of months.

Today we’re going to cover the 5.11 Icarus DP Mini. At first glance I thought it’d make a handy EDC knife. Probably like everyone reading this Product Review I’m always attracted to a new EDC. Seems like 90% of them have at least one attractive feature that sets it apart from the last one I bought.

The 5.11 Icarus DP Mini definitely fits in the EDC category due to its design and size. By my personal standards I’d classify it as a mid-size EDC. But, is it a functional EDC? To answer that question let me cover its design and features and you can decide.

5.11 Icarus Design

Not that it is overly large but it has a full-sized handle. I like this. Many companies when making a smaller bladed knife also make it with a smaller handle. My hand is the same size whether I’m using a 2 ½-inch blade or an 8-inch blade and when doing any knife work, I want a full-sized handle so that I have a firm grip on my knife. I can’t think of any knife jobs that I perform where a little girly man handle will enhance my use of that knife. So the handle on the 5.11 Icarus DP Mini’s handle fits my hand well.

Normally I like a 3 ½-inch blade on my EDC knives but due to the design this one will work fine. It has a drop point but the spine is ground down so that it has a definite point so that you can also perform all of your stabbing jobs as well. So, in a nutshell-the blade design/size will work fine for all of my EDC tasks.

The pocket clip is reversible and I think tighter than on any other knife that I’ve tested. Which is good since it won’t be likely to slip out of your pocket.

It has thumb studs to aid in opening and utilizes a liner lock to lock the blade open. It has an open back which will allow you to easily keep it clean in case you use your EDC to slice sausage and cheese while fishing. And lastly it has a reversible pocket clip.

The 5.11 Icarus DP Mini also has a lanyard hole in case you want to put a lanyard on it.

Features

The 5.11 Icarus DP Mini has four features that ensure that you will keep a firm grip on it while in use. The first thing that you’ll notice upon opening the blade is that it has thumb grooves on the top 5/8-inches of the handle as well as thumb grooves on the spine.

Then it has a definite finger groove on the bottom of the handle for your pointer finger. To further enhance your grip, the liner lock also has grooves in it. The above features make you feel like that you have a firm grip on the knife. But then, while checking the security of your grip then, you notice that the handle is also textured, which puts the finishing touches on your grip.

Verdict

After testing out the 5.11 Icarus DP Mini I’d recommend it as a nice mid-sized EDC that will meet all of your EDC needs and I will be carrying it frequently.

The MSRP on the 5.11 Icarus DP Mini is $32.00 and as is usual, we will close with the company specs.

SPECIFICATIONS:

• Uses: Every Day Carry knife

• Clip type: Deep carry

• Clip position: 2-point clip attachment

• Lanyard hole: Yes

• MOLLE compatible

• Body: FRN (Fiberglass reinforced nylon)

• Blade: 8CR13MOV

• Opening mechanism: Manual folder

• Locking mechanism: Liner lock

• Blade length: 2.8″

• Blade thickness: 2.5mm

• Blade style: Drop point

• Open length: 7″

• Closed length: 4″

