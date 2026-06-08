Barrett MRAD MK 22 6.8x51mm Conversion Kit Under Development

Barrett Firearms is pushing the U.S. Army’s MK 22 sniper system into the next phase of battlefield flexibility with a new 6.8x51mm caliber conversion kit now under development and evaluation.

The Tennessee-based firearms maker said in a company release that the independently funded project is aimed at giving warfighters the ability to run the Army’s high-pressure 6.8x51mm cartridge through the already fielded Barrett MRAD MK 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle system. If successful, the conversion would pair the proven modular sniper platform with the same next-generation cartridge family used in the Army’s M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle programs.

The new caliber conversion kit is being developed to support the high-pressure, high-performance 6.8x51mm cartridge used across the U.S. Army’s next-generation small arms platforms, including the M7 Rifle, M250 Automatic Rifle and M157 Fire Control system. The conversion kit is intended to provide increased flexibility for warfighters seeking to employ the enhanced terminal performance characteristics of 6.8x51mm ammunition within the in-service MK 22 sniper system. Barrett is conducting testing and evaluation activities focused on maturing the barrel kit and magazine configuration necessary for reliable and effective employment of the 6.8x51mm cartridge in the MK 22 platform. The development effort is being independently funded and executed by Barrett to ensure the capability is available should operational requirements emerge for the enhanced performance offered by both general purpose and special purpose 6.8x51mm ammunition types. In addition to operational ammunition variants, the MRAD MK 22 6.8x51mm conversion kit is also being designed to function effectively with reduced-range training ammunition, supporting both combat capability and training flexibility. “Barrett remains focused on ensuring the warfighter maintains a decisive capability advantage through continued innovation and adaptation of proven sniper systems,” said Ryan Krantz, Vice President of Business Development & Sales for Barrett. “As ammunition technology and battlefield requirements evolve, Barrett is committed to remaining the leader in long range by delivering adaptable, mission-ready solutions for the Department of War.” Further details regarding the Barrett MRAD MK 22 6.8x51mm caliber conversion kit will be released as testing and evaluation activities continue.

The MK 22 was selected because it gave the Army a modular sniper rifle that could adapt to different missions and calibers. Barrett’s 6.8x51mm conversion kit appears to be the next logical step in that same direction. If the testing proves out, the Army could gain another way to extend the usefulness of a sniper system it already owns, while giving precision shooters access to the same next-generation cartridge family being pushed across other Army small-arms programs.

For now, Barrett is doing what smart firearms manufacturers do: building the capability before the government officially needs it. Whether the Army ultimately adopts the kit or not, the move shows that 6.8x51mm is no longer just a rifle and automatic-rifle cartridge. It may also become part of the future of precision long-range fire.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.