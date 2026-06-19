PSA 11.5” 5.56 FDE Upper w/ BCG & CH – Now $279.99

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Limited Time DealPSA 11.5” 5.56 FDE Upper w/ BCG & CH – Now $279.99

Looking for a compact 5.56 upper that’s ready to pin on and run? Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 11.5” Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO 1:7 Nitride Lightweight Hex M-LOK Upper with BCG & Charging Handle in FDE marked down to just $279.99.

Top Features

  • 11.5” 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist for popular defensive and range loads
  • Nitride-treated 4150V CMV barrel for durability and corrosion resistance
  • 10.5” lightweight FDE M-LOK handguard for easy accessory mounting
  • Carpenter 158 bolt with full-auto profile bolt carrier group included
  • Charging handle included, no need to buy the basics separately

Why Shooters Love It

This PSA upper hits the sweet spot for shooters who want a compact, handy 5.56 setup without spending premium-brand money. The included BCG and charging handle make it a stronger value than stripped or incomplete uppers, while the FDE M-LOK rail gives it a clean, modern look with plenty of room for lights, grips, or sling mounts.

Customer Testimonials

  • “I was going for a loose clone of the Army’s URGI and this Upper Receiver did the job wonderfully! I could not be more pleased with how it turned out. I am very excited to buy from PSA again for future builds! 10/10 would absolutely recommend!”
  • “Quality is fantastic. Looks even better. Paired this with a psa pistol lower. I am a huge fan so far. Plan to go out a few hundred rounds through it next weekend and I don’t expect any issues. Would 100% buy again.”
  • “I was a bit skeptical of building a ar online. But it was very easy. My parts were shipped fast and easy. I was very impressed with the look and quality of the Psa products. Looking forward to another build.”

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $339.99
  • Current Price: $279.99
    • You Save: $60.00
    • Discount: About 18% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

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