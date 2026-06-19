PSA 11.5” 5.56 FDE Upper w/ BCG & CH – Now $279.99

Limited Time Deal

Looking for a compact 5.56 upper that’s ready to pin on and run? Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 11.5” Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO 1:7 Nitride Lightweight Hex M-LOK Upper with BCG & Charging Handle in FDE marked down to just $279.99.

Top Features

11.5” 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist for popular defensive and range loads

Nitride-treated 4150V CMV barrel for durability and corrosion resistance

10.5” lightweight FDE M-LOK handguard for easy accessory mounting

Carpenter 158 bolt with full-auto profile bolt carrier group included

Charging handle included, no need to buy the basics separately

Why Shooters Love It

This PSA upper hits the sweet spot for shooters who want a compact, handy 5.56 setup without spending premium-brand money. The included BCG and charging handle make it a stronger value than stripped or incomplete uppers, while the FDE M-LOK rail gives it a clean, modern look with plenty of room for lights, grips, or sling mounts.

Customer Testimonials

“I was going for a loose clone of the Army’s URGI and this Upper Receiver did the job wonderfully! I could not be more pleased with how it turned out. I am very excited to buy from PSA again for future builds! 10/10 would absolutely recommend!”

“Quality is fantastic. Looks even better. Paired this with a psa pistol lower. I am a huge fan so far. Plan to go out a few hundred rounds through it next weekend and I don’t expect any issues. Would 100% buy again.”

“I was a bit skeptical of building a ar online. But it was very easy. My parts were shipped fast and easy. I was very impressed with the look and quality of the Psa products. Looking forward to another build.”

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $339.99

Current Price: $279.99 You Save: $60.00 Discount: About 18% off

$279.99

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