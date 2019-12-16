SIG SAUER Introduces New SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus Airsoft Rifle

NEWINGTON, N.H. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the new SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus airsoft rifle. Designed and engineered for professionals and discerning recreational shooters, the MCX is the latest offering from the rapidly growing SIG AIR division of SIG SAUER.

“The SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus is a very effective, safe training tool for professionals and avid target shooters that replicates the look and feel of its firearm counterpart, making it an ideal option for training in a myriad of environments where live fire is not possible,” said Matt Handy, Director, SIG AIR. “This is an exciting product for SIG AIR because, like the MCX, it’s completely modular and can be easily configured for multiple variations or loadouts based on purpose.”

The SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus airsoft rifle is a battery-powered, automatic electric gun (AEG) that runs on a rechargeable battery. The airsoft rifle features an adjustable “hop-up” creating spin on the BBs for additional stabilization in flight, resulting in increased distance and accuracy. Equipped with interchangeable springs for velocity enhancement, the SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus has three fire control modes (safe, semi-automatic, and automatic). The included magazine holds 120 rounds of 6mm polymer or biodegradable BBs, with a velocity up to 370 fps and muzzle energy of 1 joule (using a .20-gram polymer BB.)

ProForce MCX Virtus Airsoft Rifle:

Total Length: 30”

Barrel Length: 11.5”

Weight: 6.5 lbs

Finish: Black

Muzzle Velocity: up to 370 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1 joule

Caliber: 6mm BB

Magazine Capacity: 120 rounds

Power Source: utomatic Electric (Battery)

The ProForce MCX Virtus airsoft rifle is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store.

MSRP: $459.99





About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.