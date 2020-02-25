Clint Eastwood Joins Other ‘Hollywood Action Hero’ Frauds with Bloomberg Endorsement

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “A Hollywood Legend Talks Politics,” The Wall Street Journal reported in a Friday profile piece. “Actor-director Clint Eastwood, 89, weighs in on Bloomberg, Trump, #MeToo and the dispute over a reporter’s depiction in his latest film.”
The Drudge Report spoiler headline told gun owners Eastwood’s “conservative” reputation, bolstered by talking to an empty chair as if it were Barack Obama at the 2012 Republican National Convention, was not going to hold up here. He came right out and posted the spoiler headline:
“Clint Eastwood for Bloomberg…”
Talk about burying the lede. You had to read the last sentence in the paywalled WSJ article itself to find it.
“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood declared.
So the actor who went from a TV cowboy, to earn international fame as the iconic Man with No Name in spaghetti Westerns, with perhaps his most famous role being the .44 Magnum-wielding Dirty Harry, supports a rabid gun-grabbing zealot?
That may not be his intent, but it may be, and regardless, that’s the effect this has. Irrespective of whatever other reasons Eastwood may have, he is supporting a billionaire who will add the weight of the U.S. government to disarm his countrymen, including Eastwood and his fans. He is, to put it bluntly, but accurately, giving aid and comfort to the enemy.
Eastwood’s not the first Hollywood A-lister who made his name as an “action hero” by using guns onscreen. Two notable colleagues, also with undeserved “conservative” reputations whose affinity for gun-grabbing has somehow been overlooked by many gun owners, are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.
We knew Arnold was wrong for California gun owners before he was crowned by the Establishment to be governor. Those warnings were borne out after he was elected, first by his signing a law to ban .50 caliber rifles, then microstamping and lead ammo ban bills, and then a handgun ammo registration law. And inexcusably, rice bowl gun groups refused to admit the truth before he was elected–and some even after he had proven he was not our friend.
As for Stallone, some of us have been warning gun owners about his call for the government to go door-to-door to confiscate guns ever since he made it back in 1998. I confess I find it discouraging that 22 years later, there are still gun owners excited about his movies and saying this is all news to them. It shows more than anything how insulated such reports are and the need for gun owners to share links and information because no one else will.
And don’t get me started on every actor who has played James Bond. Starting with Sean Connery advocating for a total UK handgun ban to Daniel Craig who said “I hate handguns. Handguns are used to shoot people and as long as they are around, people will shoot each other,” they’ve all proven to be false fronts.
“In a way, seeing famous celebrities prove themselves to be … enemies … is disappointing.” I noted in a GUNS Magazine column on anti-gun “movie stars”. “After all, the experience most of us have with entertainment luminaries is watching them pretending to be heroic, witty, compassionate, beautiful and wise. It’s easy to assign those traits to the actor behind the character, and forget we’re essentially watching a stage prop speaking lines and performing deeds at the direction of others who aren’t as photogenic. Once they’re off-script, we’re basically dealing with people who live in a bubble of celebrity privilege…”
Not many of us are immune. Eastwood is a disappointment precisely because he appeared to be different in real life from his industry peers.
That’s the power of professionally manipulated imagery conjuring up “the stuff that dreams are made of.” That’s what makes Michael Bloomberg — with the resources to hire the most skillful illusion-casters money can buy and then flood the mass media with his narrative — so dangerous.
And that’s what makes Clint Eastwood’s backing the control freak tyrant so “unforgiven.” I don’t know how many movies he’s got left in him, but if he wants any more gun owner money, he ought to look back on his endorsement of their biggest nemesis and then ask himself if he feels lucky.
About David Codrea:
David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.
If they want to confiscate guns, let them start with Hollywood. No more movies in which guns are used. No more violence in their movies. Watch them squeal when they can’t make their millions anymore.
Let the people see them for the hypocrites they really are.
SHAME ON ANY GUN OWNER WHO VOTES DEMOCRAT!!
I’m sick of everybody who won’t stand up for the Constitution, they get fat and happy in Pedowood and we can expect it from all those commies
But to back Bloomberg who is causing us problems all over this country we didn’t have before he started paying for crooked polititions who in my mind need to be hung for the Traitors they are
Stand for the Consitution or stand with that commie demorat party because you will be treated as the enemy when the revelation starts
Nuff said
No idea why this is new to anyone, it’s old news that Clint Eastwood was not a general second amendment supporter when he said many years ago that if there was a gun around he wanted to be in control of it. He was not for general ownership. Arnold was not much different. Stallone turned after his friend Phil Hartman was murdered in his sleep by his own deranged wife. I don’t think he had much of a view before that. It should be noted that Hartman’s wife used a revolver. Do a web search on them all and you… Read more »
Lets not forget the first major actor turned politician who was governor of Commiefornia and enacted one of the first and worst gun control laws (the mulford act) – Ronnie Raygun, who also was for the NA union and created NAFTA! And yet many conservatives STILL think he was a great president! They are ALL the same.
Anti-constitutionalist’s sense of morality is situational, based on incident and emotion, instead of rooted in God’s word and law.
Anti-constitutionalist’s stand for nothing. The situation determines their support for an issue and their emotions rule, not reason and rationality.
Moreover, they recognize the contradiction, but still cling to their situational justice. Situational justice is the tool of dictators, tyrants, despots, and unjust, unrighteous monarchs. It has no place in a free constitutional republic. In which the United States of America is……………….
Anti-Constitutionalist’s=Anti-Americans=Enemies of the United States…
90% of actors, musicians and other “celebrities” are Liberal a$$holes. They make their living pretending to be something they aren’t, never were, and never will be. It’s only the morons at Huff Post and Tumblr that fawn over them. And to be honest, most pro athletes are just as bad.
Ignorance prevailing here…what is a rice bowl gun group?
Awwwww man!, Clint is my last movie hero!.Why did he screw this up,he is pro gun(or was).
Never saw one of his movies (esp produced by him) that wasn’t grade A class.Too bad he’s for the Commies on this one also.
I consider Bloomberg PUBLIC enemy#1 at present.
I don’t believe it!
BREAKING…Report of shooter at Molsen Coors Milwaukee . Preliminary 7 dead including shooter .
Ov, “It’s in the water” I am told and by looking up stream at the Golden Colorado brewery where they get their water you will find a sewage treatment plant on that river so yeah I’m sure “it’s in the water”. Corporate authoritarians deny constitutionally protected rights upon hire to expand crime spree zones. Company policy supersedes the US Constitution when on the job much of the time. Good obedient slaves obey their masters.
Pray for the families,and pray that the crazy person didn’t use a SO called assault weapon, just more fodder for the Commiecrats.
Doszap, Okay but when the evil Satanists come for me I’m going to shoot them in the head with some black scary shit that they will use against you so please don’t be angry with me on that day.
@USA, There are many things that we can do before it comes to that.
WB, Lead on brother. I’m in deep state country and they are going nutty, escalating. So far fighting with themselves and verbally attacking conservatives and people who can’t fight back threatening physical harm with verbal threats. If they start picking up guns around here Ide say based upon what I’m seeing the shit is going to get sticky. There is a sudden rush to buy respirators and none on the shelf and suddenly people are buying supplies. Local forecast is warm and getting warmer, it’s gonna be a hot summer.
Restore the Republic 🙂
I’ll bet you’d enjoy this item:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/sorry_democrats__the_partys_over.html
Teaser; ” When James Carville complains that he has no interest in being part of a party that’s become a cult — you know the shine is off the apple, the dreams have started to die, and the chickens have come home to roost.”
@USA – Much of that has to do with irrational fear of COVID-19. Forget the respirator, maintain well stocked larder (for self isolation) and invest in soap and hand sanitizer. Our best defense is collective cleanliness, which isn’t a bad thing in and of itself
Perhaps collective fear will temporarily slow spread of some of the other bug like normal flu and STDs. Eventually COVID-19 will spread through the country and most of us will develop immunity. Familiarity will breed contempt and we will return to our old ways. Yawn.
WB,There was a report on the news yesterday that more women in this state are buying guns than men at present. That’s good news.
Vern, Not if they plan on killing the men!
@Rattler – unless you make a habit of assaulting women, I imagine you have nothing to fear.
Like most intelligent people, they are reading the signs of the times and preparing for what is coming.
@USA – only angry if you fail, and then at your failure and at the aggressors
@DZ – Have you been paying attention to what gets lumped into “assault weapons” these days. Currently seems to incorporate anything semiauto, or suppressors, or anything capable of holding 10 rounds or so. At this point my 22/45 qualifies.
If the shooter used a revolver or a pump shotgun, those firearms will surely be “promoted” for incorporation into the next AWB proposals. Won’t be long until double barrel shotguns join the demonization list.
Well he liked Romney too. Its to be expected!
Why do they hate the nation that handed them such wealth and prestige and didnt rob them for making so much? To understand mental illness you must be mentally ill!
He ain’t no John Wayne . doomturd probably padded his retirement fund .
Missed the duke for sometime
Say it ain’t so Joe(Clint)! You do know ‘Bloomy’ is after far more than just your “BIG GULP,” right? Hard to give you a pass, Clint, even though knowing how the ‘old’ mind does tend to slip and ‘misguide’ one once it reaches 89 years of age!
“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood declared. Only one state of being can describe that statement: A state of delusion leading to insanity in need of institutionalization!
True, so true, seems like the young, and very old FORGET the STONES and Blood it took to make America, AMERICA.
Seems the older they get the less they care about things dear to them when young.
So disappointing. Yet another Hollywood sell out. What a friggin hypocrite. These worthless actors should not be allowed to act in any movies that have any kind of firearms.
So hypocritical. They need to be punched in the face.
Quiet Please
I never put stock in anyone from Hollywood, even if they are professed Republicans. Never assume that people think like you do that’s a big mistake. Even as a little boy growing up I never had a TV hero no not one not even John Wayne. I simply didn’t look at them that way, I was different when it came to that. My only TV crush was when I was five, that my mom would remind me I fell in love with, even trying to scoot my little butt under the TV to try and look up her dress, and… Read more »
Some Thing Never Change. If someone agrees with us they are good, but if they don’t they are some kind of sick and evil person. Remember when u point ur finger at someone u have 3 pointing back at u. In other words who is the real evil? I say it is not US, yet most of US seem to say it is the other guy or the other side. Free Your Mind, Be Party Blind. Don’t let Faux News and Stuff like this rule ur life.
It’s talk like that that will give Bernie and Bloomberg power. Speak up people. Don’t listen to this idiot.
@Bubba, This troll used to go by a different name, but he always signed off with ” Free Your Mind, Be Party Blind.” What was his handle? I can’t remember yet. But he always tried to split the repub vote by conning people into voting for other parties.
@gooderTroll – I freed my mind and do examine my motivation before being judgmental. Generally find my snap judgment was right. Bloomy is a turd and Clint is simply wrong. Whether Clint is demented, stupid, deluded or shortsighted is really irrelevant – because he’s just a celebrity and thus irrelevant. News and gun rights do not rule my life – but news helps inform me of what is going on, and legal gun rights are at risk. Trump does much wrong in leading through chaos and insecurity, but he stands head&shoulders above any of the other options. There is only… Read more »
Wouldn’t it be nice to know how much Clint fleeced Bloomberg for that endorsement. I always thought Clint had more class than to support a control freak.He went from hero to heal with me.
Ole Clinty Boy is probably going senile. He may not like Trump, but supporting Mini Mikey Bloomers is inexcusable. I don’t particularly like Trump. I didn’t vote FOR Trump in 2016. But, I sure a Hell voted AGAINST Hillary. As usual. America is left to vote for the lesser of two evils.
Well sir, you better vote for Trump this time because we are going to need every single vote!!!
@Duke,really? Who have the socialists got that will prevent Trumps landslide win in ‘20?
Presume nothing. Everybody needs to get out and vote if you value your constitutional and God-given rights.
@[email protected],you’re both right! Everyone needs to get out and vote!
@Will, Except yackup, felons can’t vote or have a gun, ya know? That is why the little cow tard trys to get others to do his dirty work.
Bubba –
Yeah. You have a room full of guns and are scared someone is going to “take” your god given rights.
That shows you do not believe in the 2nd amendment. You believe in pretend. Buying a bunch of guns and living in a fantasy world and voting to protect it. How much more backwards does it get. YOU HAVE GUNS! What are they for if you’re never going to use them?
How about pick up a rifle and actually taking it to the LEO’s in your county (doing what the 2nd amendment says)?
You guys are cowards.
Most LEO are not and will not be the problem. When it comes to the boog 75% or more will be helping us clean this mess up.
@Yak – I hate and call out prejudice when I can, and you sir are a prejudice ass. While there are a seemingly infinite set of problems with law enforcement, the majority of LEO do what they see to be right – and in majority of cases they are doing good. You seem to be proposing that gun owners simply go out and shoot LEO for being LEO. That is as bad as killing people for being black, brown, Jewish, or blond. Am beginning to think that you have simply generated an entirely fictitious persona to garner sympathy with goal… Read more »
Take ” nothing ” for granted!
@Duke, Did you hear a kind of a yacking sound? Never mind it was not important.
@Duke – nice word play… Have worked with vacuum systems, and must say that nature really does abhor a vacuum. Actual “nothing” is unachievable, and getting close is tricky.
Will, They couldn’t win it if every one of them ran at the same time against Trump as a tag team so let’s hope they take the armed insurrection option so we can settle this once and for all.
“Who have the socialists got….” ANYBODY, if that stupidly silent ‘silent majority’ continue to complain and gnash their teeth while sitting on their arses!
The Dems are gonna cook the books like they always do get out and vote for Trump like your gun rights depend on it
Duke –
You’re a moron
STL-
THEN STOP COMPROMISING! Send a message to the RNC we’re not going to take it. Vote third party or better yet do not vote at all. Let Bloomy or whoever DNC puts up in office and hold the republicans in the senate and house accountable making sure not 1 bill passes.
The RNC will learn pretty quick when a big portion of their base stops voting that they cannot put Dumbass Trump up anymore or any other FUDDS
Clint Eastwood 2016
He is a control freak and that doesn’t fit well with American values. Clint your a fool for believing that.
Disappointed in this American icon. Sad story of senile actor losing his mind and voicing support for everything he himself is supposedly not:
Globalist China Supporter
Elitist Snob
Anti-2ndA Fascist
Bigoted Racist
Misogynist
How could he produce “Richard Jewel” & vote Bloomberg?
@Mike, That is one hell of a good question.
Amen!
Add another actor / director I’m never watching another movie from.
You make your money using guns to “kill” people in movies for no reason other than entertainment but you would deny those who need one to protect their family from the creatures the government refuses to take off the streets.
Make my day Clint and go away and shut up.
No surprise that miniMike is precisely their type of scum. I’d be willing to bet Jimmy Kimmel would suck his little smokie for free anytime. And I’m sure little Peter buttphukk already has.
Gdubb
No. Bloomberg will be walking like a cowboy that just got off the horse by the time pervert Pete’s done with him.
Have you seen the debate percentages? Bloomy is tanking. He has no chance at winning. Pervert Pete has a real chance at getting the DNC nomination.
Ha! Ya man I check in on all that. Whether its Bernie or peter or plugs – none of those dip chits can win cuz they’re all losers.
I know what you’re thinking, Did he say it or didnt he?
@MJ, Well?
Clint is 90 yrs old. Interesting that a man who made his career portraying a man sticking up for the little guy using a gun or violence now supports a man that wants to disarm all men (except the 1%’s bodyguards and the military). I think Clint sees Mayor Bloomberg and President Trump as two sides of the same coin. They aren’t, of course. I don’t like some of what President Trump has done, but he’s kept most of his direct campaign promises and appointed conservative judges in particular. I don’t trust that Bloomberg wouldn’t appoint liberal judges and anti-2A… Read more »
@JDC – Are they not like two sides of a coin? One “heads” the other “tails”. Flip it and win or lose depending on which is on top. Have no problem with other people gambling or with calculated risk, but hate having life and livelihood hanging on a coin toss.
This story explains it a bit better, but only briefly covers his opinion on politics. He apparently does not like Trump personally. His choice is bad, but many could argue the same about Trump. He isn’t necessarily anti-rights; the story does not broach that topic. Trump certainly has not “protected the 2A” as he claimed he would – bump stock ban and ERPOs, anyone?
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/feb/22/clint-eastwood-bloomberg-president-trump
Personally, I think Trump regrets the Bump Stock Decision. He was not thinking clearly and definitely made an emotional choice. I don’t believe he would do it again if given the opportunity. Remember he was new to politics when that happened.
I agree Bubba. And President Trump has backed off his ” red flag ” comments also. I think, I hope he has seen the light and felt the backlash from us all. At least the ones that write letters…
Duke – He has backed off because he has an election to win. He needs you bleeding heart Trumptards to come and vote for him. It’s over if you dumb dumbs elect him again. You all remember, there will be another AWB if Trump wins. There WILL be another one. You guys are like an abused spouse and Trump is your hubby. He talks sweetly to you then beats you down only to build you up a little with more false promises and hope. The cycle never ends. He’s in control. He’s your daddy. Stop being a coward and do… Read more »
While trump may be nothing great he is still far better then any of the anti-gun democraps.
But that does not fit into your narrative.
Bubba –
OMG. You’re a fool.
If Trump takes 2020 there will be another AWB. This time without a sunset. Guaranteed
Who cares? They are nothing special except for celebrity status. They are along way from experts when it comes to politics or much else for that matter.
Will, Not to fail mentioning they are awarded eternal life (movies) for their service to the globalist Vatican Crown Rothchild Muslim New World Order for their ability to influence the Sheep to control the direction humanity takes while sacrificing the children for their blood and parts and sacrificing each other in the Hollywood Hills and writing it up in some fantastic news headline to enshrine themselves all to worship Satan as the fallen stars (Angels) they are and is why Trump is pointing out when he says, “oh look, another star”. They are paid well to create a false reality… Read more »
@Will – It matters because people listen to celebrities. When celebrities with a tough, gun using image support bloomy, many gun owners could be fooled into voting for him. Thinking “If Clint likes him, he cannot be too bad”. Far too many people don’t look beyond commercials.
Finnky, And that is why those people have Sheep shit between their ears.
@Finnky,then listen to an 89 year old man who can’t even dress himself any longer!
@ Finnky :That’s exactly what bloomberg is counting on, people will see his unending commercials and just vote for him because of the “familiarity”.
Exactly. And the big Bloomer has the money to buy a lot of influence.
I think all advertising is corrupt. Politics should not be allowed in any form of advertising at all. Go to Townhall meetings go to rallies. No other form of advertising should be allowed for politics
You are correct. Unfortunately, people do listen to them. The communist left is trying to create the illusion that “everyone thinks this way, so I guess I should, too.” That will pull some people in.
That’s a major disappointment to me as Rowdy Yates was one of my earliest heroes. But, at least now I don’t have to try to defend his acting ability anymore—it was a pretty tough proposition anyway.
Uh oh, get ready ladies, Hell is coming to breakfast.
“Actor-director Clint Eastwood, 89,”
That might explain it.
“The Wall Street Journal reported”
That might explain it better.
No, what was I thinking? The media would never lie!
I wish I could just ask Clint about it.
My wife who is an Eastwood fan refuses to believe he has made such a statement…As for me I believe Eastwood has reached the age where he no longer remembers who said or did what.
Google his views, he has not been a supporter of the second amendment for a long time.
ALL things corrupted, entire system of global corruption going down and is why the entire gov is out to steal the guns. It’s why all those corporate executives are resigning in mass like Bob Iger of Disney PedoLand because they are trying to flee prosecution. It is ALL heavily corrupted with the Islamic pedo cabal of terrorists in every state except 1, everybody is fxcked. When Ricky the brit said at the Oscars there will not be a sequel this time you should make note because he is telling the truth. This is the end of the road for the… Read more »
with that last sentence, maybe he is being sarcastic. maybe, don’t care either way.
I don’t base choices off of Hollywood anyway. Even when they are for President Trump.
@Matt – You don’t and majority of ammoland readers don’t, but some people do. I predict that election will be close, at least in popular vote – but that most states will swing heavily one direction or the other. The swing states will decide our next president – and in those states celebrity endorsements could make a difference.
Would change your statement a bit. Instead of “Even when” I’d say “Especially when”. Big choices deserve putting effort into research and thought, little stuff not so much.
It’s not about pro or con President Trump. It’s about our constitutional rights. Nothing else should matter
I’m very surprised and dismayed by this! Clint has always held conservative views and values.I just don’t understand how he could turn 180 degrees left like this!
Money, money, money, money…………………………. Talks.
Money not only talks, it screams at the top of its voice! And the shouting is all the sheeple can hear. Only a very few pay any attention at all to the small, subtle, voice of the truth (facts, evidence, etc). Money shouts, the truth just whispers, so one has to really be listening, and paying attention, to hear. The sheeple are far too deaf to hear anything subtle. Too busy bleating at their master’s, begging for crumbs from his table that they built and stocked for him. The plight of the brainless sheep is very sad. Pitiful, even. But… Read more »
@hippy – Maybe it’s been a front all along. Now he’s reached an age where legacy matters more to him than money. He’s got enough money to not care about residual royalties and has certainly reached an age at which mental acuity is diminished – even for those not yet “suffering” from dementia.
Someone is always sending me pictures ( I guess memes is now current) of celebrities with a quote that sender endorses. I sometimes reply did XYZ really say that? never get an answer. and Clint pictures are featured often.
Nothing but money. So sad when people like him can be so easily purchased. Wave enough cash in someone’s face and they will believe whatever they are told to believe. I think of those psychological questions wherein one is asked if they would kill someone (an unimportant person, of course) for $10 million. A scary number of people say they would do so. That is truly creepy.
Google his views on the second amendment.
He has never been a supporter of general gun ownership.
This is not news.
Like Eugene Stoner, Clint has gotten very old and mushy and when old men get mushy and face their mortality they get very very weak and just dont like killing anymore. The one rare example I know of is Kalashnikov . He knew it was the man doing the killing right up to the end not his beloved AK-47 design.
Clint is now a left wing pusscake, sorry, but you can forget him, hes gone. And dont pay to see anymore of his movies, please.
This one is easy to answer. Like the vast majority of progressives, you simply surrender to authoritarianism when the burden of liberty becomes too difficult to bear. Those of us who earned real scars on real battlefields learn that lesson the hard way and refuse to let goof that which came to us at such a dear price. For those who have not paid the wages of liberty it is easy to give up on the idea. So, wipe off the make up, reset the set and move on in the fantasy world you all live in. Some of us… Read more »
Great post David. Although I have enjoyed most of his movies, I have never heard of him saying anything in real support of the real life gun owners or the 2nd. He is now just another Hollywood elite who does not care about real folks in real life. If he supports Bloomberg he must be senile or maybe a socialist.
Eastwood must have forgotten what he said” A mans got to know his limitations”, he either has memory issues or like many others,sold out to the highest bidder,Little Mikey Bloomturd.
He didn’t forget what he used to say, he was just reading his lines, he’s an actor.
By the way…to fund Communist turd Bernie Sanders’ health bill and free-stuff ideas, economists say it would cost $73 Trillion.
If U.S. hundred dollar bills were laid FLAT, that $73 Trillion would be a stack 49,494 MILES high.
Communist chump change, I guess.
It is too bad so many Americans have no idea how much a trillion dollars is.
I know I don’t and have no expectations I’ll ever be able to play Scrooge McDuck with a measly million either.
Put another way, $1T is ~$3k from each American. For $73T share for a couple with four kids, your share the cost is ~$1.35M.
I find that no matter the scale of a number it is important to put it in context. Number of people paying the bill matters. If I take my wive to dinner and spend a hundred dollars we’re doing something special. If I host lunch at the office and get away for $200 I’ve pulled off a miracle.
Heh heh heh… Many would just say, “Print more money!” without any idea what that would do to the world economy.
“Judge Judy” Scheindlin of CBS also has thrown her whole support behind Bloomturd.
With Eastwood I’m not entirely surprised though I’m very dismayed. Clint Eastwood has for many years asserted he believes in libertarian values (note the little ‘L’; he has to my knowledge never registered as a Libertarian Party voter). The dude just drifts on the wind politically, as has Jesse Ventura, former wrestler, actor, and governor of Minnesota. I suppose he will be the next to endorse Bloomturd.
Mini Mike is a multibillionaire. Who’s to say that he’s not simply BUYING these endorsements??? EVERYONE has a price.
Jesse Ventura was a Navy SEAL. Imagine that.
So much for his Oath to our Constitution.
ttj, He was UDT not a SEAL, they weren’t formed yet.
Nevertheless. he was a star of the SEAL reunions and won his defamation suit against the idiot Chris Whatzisname, the holyweird favorite who made his final mistake when he handed a loaded gun to a man he described as an unstable maniac.
That should be a joke in the “famous last words” series. Like; “Famous last words: Hand me a match, I want to see if this gas tank is empty”!
So it would be: “Here you maniac. Take this rifle. And don’t shoot ME!”
Knute, Chris Kyle was trying to help vets who had issues the only way he knew how. Working with people is always dangerous, moreso when they are trained. We were given break away badge holders where I worked for that very reason. Ventura wasn’t much of a governor and was mainly concerned with his own importance, Kyle was the exact opposite. Neither were perfect, but, and this is just my opinion, I’d prefer a person who was invested in others as opposed to one who was centered on ego.
Interesting that you should bring up “centered on ego”. What would you call it when he makes up lies in his book, and then is proven to be both a liar and a slanderer in a court of ‘law’ (not going to bring up that error here), and all for fame and fortune?
I call that behavior extremely egocentric.
Knute, I’m not saying that either of them was perfect, I said that earlier. Both are/were damaged individuals. My initial point was the UDT/SEAL differentiation and the reason for what he was doing. I’m not really interested in arguing the personalities involved. The court, as I remember, and it’s been a while, wasn’t cut and dried, which isn’t surprising, few are. Since this really isn’t the point, or the point of the article, why don’t we just let it go.
The handing of a loaded gun to one you suspect is crazy, and then turning your back… well, that isn’t ego, but stupidity. IMO, OFC.
@Knute – PTSD is not the same as crazy. My understanding is that it often manifests as jumpiness, hyper awareness and generalized insecurity. For many people (myself included), shooting is a form of meditation, useful for relieving stress and calming myself. Kyle was helping a friend work through problems. Whether he took a risk or made an error in judgement with his killer is not for me to judge, nor will I speak ill of the dead (unless the truly deserve it)
I also have no desire to argue. I was merely pointing out that the UDT teams, the predecessors of the Navy SEALS, are just two different names for the same thing. But the trial WAS pretty cut and dried. The evidence clearly showed Kyle lied and the publisher printed his lies, and encouraged them, and jury found so, unanimously. The only part not so cut and dried was, after the fact, his widow was allowed to get out of payment of the judgement by declaring bankruptcy, which was not to precedent, but became a new wrinkle on how the guilty… Read more »
tetejaun, so was Crawdad Crenshaw; he also used his Oath as toilet paper to promote an Orwellian police state precrime bill known as TAPS. Between that and Red Flag laws, he’s proven to be a traitor and a redcoat of the highest order.
Jesse also never saw combat.
Yanos is a fake riding on his time in the navy but not on real deployment.
Link: So says wiki whatever, but I think we all know that the ‘official’ records of anyone in SF, including SEALs and UDTs, often leaves out key operations, sealed under “confidentiality agreements”. Nowadays it doesn’t even take being a member of a special forces unit, but just witnessing the wrong thing or even less than that. Ask any recent vet(ret). At least ten percent of them will admit to signing such agreements that they will not discuss. Never believe a wiki anything without separate confirmation from actual source documents, not one “compiled by…” whomever. Even if “whomever” happens to be… Read more »
@Will Flatt
“Judge Judy” of “CBS”, now in syndication, is a Bloomberg supporter.
“Judge Jeanine” of “FOX” is a Trump supporter.
Ah yes, Judy’s a CBS stooge. Freudian slip. thanks for the correction JIAZ
Scheindlin is the perfect example of who USA was talking about a few days ago.
AH, Yes, yes and yes……..
Flatts – Yeap. Ventura is extremely anti-gun. Anyone who doesn’t believe so needs to look up his views using a quick google search. He’s just as anti-gun as Donald Trump and the rest of them. We are on our own. When will the quotes stop and people actually pick up the rifles they’ve collected for decades and make change!? It will never get better. Overall it will only get worse. Up next – AWB if Trump wins 2020. Guaranteed. He will have nothing to lose with a final term and will not hesitate. Its 50/50 AWB if Bloomberg wins because… Read more »
@Jacob,why in the hell would Trump fuck over his base that gave him two terms with an AWB? Everytime you say that you just sound more ignorant.
WILL –
You mean how he repeatedly commanded HIS BATF to review the detention of bumpstock to “make” it match that of a machine gun so he could ban it? Or perhaps his wonderful “Fix Nics” gig? His wording of take the guns first, due process second isn’t enough? You want more?
Cast your vote for him. You’ll realize I am again right.
@Will, The troll says repeatedly. How would he know if it were “repeatedly” or “commanded” ? Apparently It is privy to Trumps communications.
Nope. Privy to nothing. It just makes shit up as it goes along. 🙂
Ask it again what the six-letter word for the front end is called. He’s only had a month to figure it out… so far. He won’t know even next decade. He has only other bloomburger minions to ask, and none of them know the answer either 🙂
Knute, I know, I know! I followed the link through the other pages. It’s NOZZLE. It says so on the interweb.
Well, if it said so on the internet, it MUST be true. 🙂 Ralph yackup says so.
Knute –
Dumbass. I answered your question in a previous article. I made your year Knute. I acknowledged you even exist.
You should stop asking questions and then running away and never checking back. You look like (and certainly are) a moron.
So what IS the answer????? Surely you can type six letters and hit “enter”, yes? 🙂
Here. Go sift through the trail of comments until you find MY ANSWER I GAVE YOU, Knute.
You must be senile or retarded. Perhaps both – this article is over a week old.
I won’t tell you. Nice try though.
If you don’t know, just say so instead of acting like I should somehow do YOUR homework FOR YOU! Oops, I almost forgot. Getting others to do things for you is your job!
Well it isn’t mine. You don’t know or you would say so right here, right now, instead of attempting useless distractions like some never ending fishing expedition. I won’t play your stupid games. I’ve read your playbook. It’s why I know you better than you know yourself.
All of the folks you mention have one thing in common. The simply want a strong man authoritarian to keep the starving masses away from their guarded gates. They have obviously given up on the American Experiment not to mention the American Dream for the many. They simply don’t have the guts to be free. They trade liberty for a false promise of security and prosperity. And so have most of your neighbors.
Self defense and the right to keep and bear arms are laws given to man from GOD. NOBODY outranks the LORD. If some idiot wants to go around unarmed, so be it but don’t to tell me that I must follow suit. Sad to see Clint is a turn coat.
Arm up, carry on.
DB, Lookie here, it seems the light found Arizona’s Cabal leader complete with ties into the elite globalists and well known documented Nazi’s.
https://qnation.us/insurgency-tactics-to-infiltrate-sr-positions/
U.S.A. Thank you for your diligence and the update. I was only aware of some of what is there.
Arm up, carry on.
DB, You bet buddy, Bronfman (if I spelled it correctly) is worthy of a search if you’re not filled in on that family. And it is worthy to note that the family owns an island in the Pacific similar to Epstein Island and is the epicenter of a recent earthquake that made the news cycle. We must not lose sight of those behind the curtain because they have many soldiers to replace their current soldiers with if they fall in the line of duty. They have many General Northcucks ready to fill slots. Remove 1 and 2 more appear. Legion.
Jupiter Island is another of those elite hangouts worth a search and read. Its the place that g. }H{ w. Bush would go run off to that the press would invariably call: “Hobe Sound”, which is the bay that Jupiter Island is located in. I find it very interesting that it’s not even on the current maps, but it IS on the old Rand Mcnally’s that I have from 1931!
Knute, Okay, sounds interesting.