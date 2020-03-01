ATLANTA, GA – Don't miss out – Monday is the last day to purchase memberships or donations for the American Suppressor Association's Sic Semper Tinnitus Membership Giveaway! Join or donate today and you could win one of more than 13 awesome prizes!

Suppressor owners everywhere are being rallied to make their voices heard by joining ASA or buying a raffle ticket to support ASA's legislative agenda. Membership in the American Suppressor Association amplifies everyone’s voices and provides the necessary funding to stay engaged in this essential fight in Virginia, Washington D.C., and throughout the country. Anyone who does so before March 2nd will be entered to win one of 13 prizes. Already an ASA member? As long as your membership is up to date as of March 2nd, you’ll be entered as well!

In order to win this fight, we need your help! 100% of the proceeds go towards ASA's fight to protect and expand suppressor rights across the country.

Giveaway Details: Contest Ends Monday, March 2nd

• 1-year ASA Membership: 2 chances to win

• 3-year ASA Membership: 5 chances to win

• Lifetime Membership: 10 chances to win

• $25 Donation: 1 chance to win

• $50 Donation: 2 chances to win

• $75 Donation: 3 chances to win

• $100 Donation: 4 chances to win

• $250 Donation: 10 chances to win

To view contest rules, visit www.CansNotBans.com.

Contributions or gifts to the American Suppressor Association are not tax-deductible.





