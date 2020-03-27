New Mexico Wastes Police Resources to Shut Down Gun Stores

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In response to the Covid 19 outbreak, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the closure of all businesses she doesn’t consider “Essential.” The Governor did not designate firearm stores as “essential,” but many remained open because the Governor’s order did not explicitly order them closed. Your NRA-ILA has now learned that Governor Grisham is making her anti-gun proclivities clear by tasking the State Patrol with driving by gun stores and telling dealers that they are, and will remain, closed to the public. New Mexico residents are encouraged to contact their local firearms dealers to inquire about the potential to make online purchases while the Governor’s order remains in effect.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Colorado, gun stores have been listed as critical businesses and are allowed to operate. The same is true in many states throughout the country. This action by the Governor is not just anti-gun but fails to consider the need for safety and security in these uncertain times. Please contact Governor Grisham at 505-476-2200 and ask her to please respect our right to self-defense and leave gun stores alone.​

About:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org