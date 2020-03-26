The Best Defense Survival #2 – With Special Guest Dr. William Aprill

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- This week Michael Janich, Rob Pincus, Mike Seeklander, Michael Bane and Dr. Aprill address critical mental health issues, “hardening” your home and how to be your own editor.

More than a decade ago, TBD/SURVIVAL did a deep dive into pandemics and how Americans might protect themselves. Now that what we discussed in the abstract has come to pass, the TBD/SURVIVAL TEAM — Michael Janich, Rob Pincus, Mike Seeklander and Michael Bane — decided to come together to help people weather this crisis. Our commitment was always deeply personal; deeply honored that TBD saved lives. We are here to help.

The Pandemic episode from The Best Defense Survival is currently available for free on MOTV, by clicking here.

All past seasons of The Best Defense and The Best Defense Survival are also available on MyOutdoorTV.com.

