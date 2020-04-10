Opinion

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Although the corona crisis has caused many people to come together and show their compassion for their fellow man, it has simultaneously brought out the worst in others. With America on lock down, domestic violence on the rise and some states letting criminals out of prison, some state officials are using executive orders to prevent good people from defending themselves.

According to a study by Gary Kleck, a Florida Criminologist, guns are used defensively, 2.5 million times per year in America. In other words, guns potentially save 2.5 million lives per year, most often without a shot even being fired. 46% of those lives saved are women. In times of crisis it would appear that some state offices are playing for the wrong team when it comes to the safety of the American citizens who employ them.

Reports came out recently that people were flocking to gun shops so they too could have the leverage they might need in a time of crisis. Gun stores reported lines up to four hours long just to get into the building. Ironically, many of these wanna-be gun owners were first-time purchasers and previously anti-gun liberals now realizing just how important guns are in the real world. Amidst the mad rush on gun-shops, some states decided to deem firearms retailers “non-essential” in the hopes of using the corona-crisis as an excuse to grab some quick gun-control.

Upon recognizing this unconstitutional behavior, Gun Owners of America (GOA) quickly put the federal government on notice and encouraged the FBI to avoid breakdowns in the National Instant Check System (NICS). In a letter, GOA’s Senior Vice President, Erich Pratt said:

“Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing and exacerbating the underlying constitutional infringements with the NICS system. If state or federal governments do not remain open, then Americans will be denied their Second Amendment-protected right to purchase firearms.” “The long-term solution is for Congress to repeal this law. But in the short-term, the federal government is faced with a choice: ignore the Brady Transfer Date, thus intimidating gun stores into denying Americans their rights, or reallocate resources so that Americans will not be denied their rightfully purchased firearms.”

Soon after, President Trump deemed gun stores essential but some state officials didn’t like this idea and have continued to restrict the ability of their citizens to exercise their rights protected by the 2nd Amendment. Some have even expressed their disdain for gun-sales publicly.

Although Massachusetts Attorney General, Maura Healey claims she wants to protect the lives of women, her actions show us otherwise. In a Tweet from Healey, she said:

Maura Healy @MassAGO Apr 1 ~ “Gun shops and shooting ranges are NOT essential businesses during a public health emergency. We cannot undermine the safety of our police officers, first responders, and domestic violence victims.”

By implying that gun-owners “undermine the safety” of others, Healey seems to be creating the false narrative that gun-owners are either reckless or purchase guns with the intent of doing harm to police officers, first responders or their domestic partners.

Healey might be revealing more about herself than she intended with this statement. The biggest problem with this perspective is that often times the people calling for gun-control are compelled by the very thoughts and visuals conjured up in their own minds. Why would Healey instantly gravitate toward recklessness or bad intent? Maybe she needs to take a look at that. Another thing that Healey seems to completely miss is the importance of domestic violence victims (most often women) to be able to keep themselves safe. Wouldn’t it make sense for domestic violence victims to be able to protect themselves? Apparently, Healey wants them unarmed and helpless.

Why are some of a particular ideological view so intent on gun-restrictions?

One theory is that in order to create a government-controlled society, you must first create chaos and make good people vulnerable so they run to the arms of government.

Another theory is that due to the progressive propaganda that is continually pumped into the left-wing bubble, some actually believe that criminals are now “victims of society” and lawful gun owners are the new terrorists. Either way, the reality is, some of our elected government employees are working overtime to make sure you can’t defend yourself.

When people feel their lives or livelihood are in jeopardy, they act to protect themselves and their families. Often times this means getting a gun to preserve the value and assets that have been built and accumulated over the years. Sometimes that means purchasing a gun to be able to save your own life, should you be attacked. Self-preservation is a natural instinct. Forcing people into unarmed helplessness takes strategic planning, leverage, intent, and effort.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.

www.goodgunbadguy.net