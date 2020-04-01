South Carolina Governor: Gun Stores to Remain Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-17 yesterday to shut down “non-essential” businesses, effective 5PM on April 1st. The list of “non-essential” businesses does not include gun stores, exempting them from being shut down during this state of emergency.

This is excellent news for residents of the Palmetto State, as many gun-owners were concerned with being well-armed in the event of social unrest turning violent as a result of the Coronavirus.

The full executive order is hosted below for the reader's convenience. But in a nutshell, it mandates the closing of non-essential businesses while clarifying what constitutes, “essential”. Don't worry, Palmetto State Armory is absolutely essential.

