Holosun Unveils New 509T Micro Red Dot for Pistols

The 509T enclosed reflex sight is the new flagship pistol optic in the Holosun line-up and for good reason. Shooters will appreciate the ultra-durable enclosed design, Multi-reticle System, and Solar Failsafe technologies. The 509T is a "set it and forget it" sight that snaps into action when the shooter is ready thanks to Shake Awake technology. The incredible battery life and performance qualities make this sight a major tactical asset for any shooter.

Holosun incorporates industry-leading battery efficiency technology into every sight offered. The 509T is no exception with CR1632 battery life lasting up to 50,000 hours using the 2MOA dot only. Solar failsafe extends battery life ensuring shooters will always have a powered, active, and effective sight. A convenient, side-mounted battery tray makes for easy battery replacement.

The 509T is enclosed in a titanium housing that protects the super LED by keeping the elements and debris at bay. The 509T features IP67 ingress protection for a dust-proof, water-resistant package. At just 1.72 ounces, the 509T is a compact, lightweight design that makes for a natural extension of the pistol.

The 509T lets the shooter choose a reticle option that suits their needs. Holosun's Multi-reticle System provides a 2 MOA Dot-only or a 32MOA/2moa Circle-Dot option. The 509T features 12 brightness settings for performance in all lighting conditions including 2 Night Vision compatible settings. The 509T is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief and provides a clear sight picture thanks to multi-coated optical glass lenses.

Holosun is proud to manufacture the best optical sights available, and the 509T leads the field in pistol optics. The combination of performance, durability, and integrated design features makes this sight a major asset for any tactical pistol shooting scenario.

Specs:

Multi-reticle System (MRS): 32MOA/2MOA Circle Dot, 2MOA Dot Only

Up to 50,000 Hours Battery Life

12 Brightness Settings

Enclosed Design with Titanium Housing

NEW Side-Mounted Battery Tray

NEW Larger Buttons

Parallax Free, Unlimited Eye Relief





Over the course of the past decade, Holosun has been at the forefront of developing new sight technologies to fulfill a variety of shooting needs. Our product line includes innovations such as; 50,000 hr battery life, solar options, the ability to change reticles with the press of a button and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on producing cutting-edge equipment with a competitive price that astounds the customer and the competition.

For more information, please visit WWW.HOLOSUN.COM