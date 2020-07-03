Below The Radar: The MICRO Act

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Any Second Amendment supporter has probably been aware of the famous 1976 quote by Nelson “Pete” Shields. They have probably used it at some point when trying to convince fellow Americans to oppose the unjust restrictions that anti-Second Amendment extremists seek to impose.

In fact, Shields, with that quote, has probably done a great deal to help Second Amendment supporters make their case against his agenda, so much so that anti-Second Amendment extremists are forced to find new ways to solve what Shields called “the second problem.” That was, of course, getting all handguns registered.

These days, while some anti-Second Amendment extremists like Sheila Jackson Lee and Bobby Rush openly call for registration (usually in conjunction with licensing), many know that the only thing a push for registration will do is to ignite a groundswell of Second Amendment supporters who will do everything possible to vote them out of office. As a result, they have been trying to find new ways to get registration – and even bans – enacted through the back door.

One of those efforts is via “microstamping,” and HR 719, the MICRO Act, introduced by Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD), is intended to impose this back-door registration/gun ban scheme at the federal level. It’s a really crafty scheme, when you think about it, and it makes Brown a far more dangerous adversary than Jackson Lee or Rush.

Microstamping is intended to place some distinctive marks on the casings ejected from a semiautomatic pistol. According to the text of HR 719, the make, model, and serial number of the gun is to be recorded on the casing. It would also become a federal crime to alter the microstamping. Two years after the bill was passed, no newly built or imported semiautomatic pistol could be sold without this technology.

Even if manufacturers figure out the technological hurdles, for microstamping to work, law enforcement have to know who the owner of the gun that left the casing is. That comes down to some sort of registration system – even if they do not call it that. Which very nicely solves the problem for when they decide to pass a Swalwell-esque bill at some later date.

Also, the penalties for this are civil and administrative as well. This is intended to put a manufacturer or FFL out of business. Especially if the technology isn’t able to be implemented (which gives you a de facto ban on new semi-auto pistols). There is also no guarantee that this technology will even reduce crime. But it will greatly reduce options for those who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights, especially for personal protection.

The MICRO Act is a scam on the American people. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Senators and Representative and politely urge them to oppose HR 719.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.