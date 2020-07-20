Head of Moms Demand Action: “Police Violence is Gun Violence”

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Moms Demand Action has joined the anti-police witch-hunt. I have long written that armed citizens and police are natural allies. It is because both of them have strong incentives in enforce order and prevent crime and violence. Two years ago, I wrote:

An armed people and local police are natural allies. When locally controlled police and a population who trust them work together, crime rates plummet to very low levels. Officers on the street have generally had a positive attitude toward armed citizens.

I did not expect the Bloomberg funded group, Moms Demand Action, to come out strongly against police. I should have, as the orientation of the group was always on the far left. David Horowitz said it this way. On the left, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always about getting and keeping power.

We should anticipate that a far left group like “Moms Demand Action” would support other far left groups like BLM or Antifa.

Emma Hinchliffe, the writer at Forbes, frames the issue this way. From fortune.com:

There was already a strong connection between the movement against police violence and the movement against gun violence; some “Mothers of the Movement” like Rep. Lucy McBath have devoted their efforts to the broader gun violence prevention movement. How has the recent movement for racial justice affected the movement against gun violence?

Moms Demand Action founder, Shannon Watts, answers:

Police violence is gun violence and that’s why our movement must be responsive as well. We’re partnering with leaders and organizations who are experts against policing. We’re committed to working with them to address white supremacy and racism at its roots. We are seeing an appetite among lawmakers to push through anti-police brutality legislation.

Orwellian word usage is how the Left gets and keeps power. “Gun violence” is an Orwellian term used to conflate all uses of guns in defense, police work, and especially suicide, with murder and violent crimes committed with guns.

The new Orwellian phrase is “Police violence”. Police, by definition, cannot maintain order without the use of violence. Violence is necessary and good when it is used to defend either individual persons or society as a whole.

The Left redefines words and creates words to destroy their opponents' arguments and justify violence against them. Conservatives, by their nature, prefer fixed meanings to words. Without agreed upon meanings, no debate is possible.

Now Moms Demand Action are “against policing”? It appears so.

We are seeing the results of reduced or no policing in Seattle, Washington, at the CHAZ/CHOP debacle; in Minneapolis, Baltimore, Chicago, Portland as well.

You get horrific property destruction, violence, and skyrocketing murder rates when you pull police back from heavy crime areas.

You don't need as many police in areas where residents have a high trust factor, and police themselves. Those are areas where police and armed citizens work together.

Armed citizens create police and sheriffs to be the backup, so a single couple or homeowner does not have to face the mob by themselves. The ordinary homeowner does not have to do the critical investigative work police do. They do not have to take time from their productive lives to track down criminals and arrest them. It is the productivity of specialization of training in action.

Mob action is now supported by the media, as leftists see that they are losing the power to direct the vote.

I do not expect Moms Demand Action to gain followers with this anti-police rhetoric. But they have sent a message. They are against both self defense, and the police. That is called mob rule.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.