Second Amendment Supporters Welcome the 2020 Class of New Gun Owners! ~ VIDEO

By Alan J Chwick and Joanne D Eisen

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We want to welcome the gun owners Class 0f 2020! The first 5 months of 2020, on a monthly basis, has broken every January, February, March, April, and May record of the past 10 years. The numbers are truly overwhelming, and many are first-time gun owners.

According to the NSSF, “More than 2 million Americans became first-time gun owners this year.” Firearms retailers estimated that 40 percent of their gun sales during the first four months of 2020 were to first-time buyers, and women accounted for a very large portion of the new sales.

What turned that uncomfortable feeling into the actual act of purchasing the gun? Was it the shutdowns? Were the shelves empty because of panic shopping in your area? Was it that out-of-control feeling because of arbitrary and contradictory government mandates? Was it that drumbeat of fear from the media?

But, there is more, still to come, as the Class of 2020 is continuing to grow even more.

We all saw our inner cities burn with chaotic flames of anger, set by unruly mobs who do not respect our society and values. We saw world-famous tourist areas looted and burned. We saw crowds of protestors marching in our suburbs, jumping in front of cars, and closing long stretches of main roads. We became concerned, because media outlets and government officials lauded it, though it was ferocious felonies and crazed behavior.

The buying fury is spurred on by the leaders of the left. Che Guevara explained that relentless anger is “an element of the struggle” that leads to socialism, because anger can transform people “into an effective, violent, selective and cold killing machine.”

We saw these leaders, elected Democrat officials, giving away private property owned by local citizens, abandoning their duties for political benefit. And we learned that speaking the truth of events we saw was labeled as ‘racist' by these intolerant bullies.

We saw experienced police officers resigning because of deadly attacks, hatred from the Left, and impossible demands that would make their jobs extremely hazardous to perform.

And then we heard the Leftist Democrats song for new police policies, policies that would de-fund and/or eliminate police forces. And these policies were followed with more calls for the banning of guns from citizens.

At this point, it’s important to review what the Class of 2020 learned about the purchase of a firearm.

And we also hope that the Class of 2020 will remember, in the voting booth, that the purchase of a firearm wasn't really as simple as the Leftist Politicians, Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Main Street Media (MSM), claim it is. They falsely claimed, “It's easier to get a gun than to get a puppy,” CNN's Doug Criss, or “It's easier to buy a gun than get birth control.”

The Class also learned that you can't order a gun online, and have it sent right to your home. You needed to get off the couch, go downtown to the gun shop, stand in long lines hope there is something right for you instock, fill out intrusive Federal paperwork, and wait while the dealer got permission from the government via a NICS check, all before you paid for the firearm, and took it home. Again, not what the MSM, Everytown, and Politicians, claimed.

We expect that the Class of 2020 will be huge.

So again, we say WELCOME, CLASS OF 2020, and please remember to ‘Always Keep the Muzzle Pointed in a Safe Direction,' include your family in the sport, and Practice, Practice, Practice.





About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com). [email protected] | TWITTER: @iNCNF

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State but to Virginia. [email protected]