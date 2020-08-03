A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League Delivers Crucial Pro-Gun Voters

Women Voters Are Vital to 2020 Elections.

AUSTIN, TX, U.S. – -(AmmoLand.com)- A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League (AG & AG) provides a critical and rapidly growing demographic to the roster of pro-Second Amendment voters for the 2020 election cycle: Women.Women. Through education, outreach, and inclusion, AG & AG brings new families into responsible firearms ownership. A survey of more than 6,000 members reveals advocacy involvement and emerging industry trends.

Second Amendment Activism

“As the cornerstone of women’s training in America, AG & AG’s survey proves that women are poised to make a difference at the polls,” states Robyn Sandoval, Executive Director of AG & AG. “When women learn about gun ownership, they share it with their families and friends. The exponential growth of ladies seeking education, purchasing firearms and related products, and learning about Second Amendment advocacy has a long-term impact on their communities,” she added.

A Girl & A Gun boasts a diverse membership comprising all political ideologies with a common interest in firearms. The diversity is one characteristic that helps new gun owners feel comfortable in the community. A former anti-gunner herself,

Sandoval says, “We have members of all political parties and affiliations, and we are able to find common ground and advocate together for the protection of gun rights. Our inclusive culture creates a welcoming environment, and it is one of the reasons that AG & AG continues to grow at a record pace, particularly with first-time gun owners.”

The 2A Vote and Women

With the 2020 election cycle less than 100 days away, the organization is encouraging members to vote.

“AG & AG stands at the ready to promote the importance of going to the polls this year, particularly to protect and preserve the Second Amendment,” according to Sandoval. “We will continue to introduce thousands of more women from across the United States to the rewards of responsible gun ownership. Encouraging pro-Second Amendment voters and families to vote is simply another way we contribute to the cause,” she says.

Emerging Trends

The survey highlights that members are mostly new firearms enthusiasts, with 40 percent of survey respondents having been involved in firearms training for less than one year, and more than half involved for five years or less. One quarter of members have been shooting longer than five years, and A Girl & A Gun is seeing a 40 percent renewal rate among members who are seeking long-term participation.

Further, women are increasingly the first gun owners in the home. Survey responses indicated that 23 percent are the only shooters in their households; however, more than half of the women indicated that two or more members of their families are also gun owners. AG & AG is a flourishing conduit where women seek education and camaraderie, and members’ progression toward advocacy of the Second Amendment is natural.

AG & AG Membership Profile Survey

Data also shows that 43 percent of members report their attendance at AG & AG events is to practice self-defense skills, while 92 percent are in the process of obtaining, or already have their concealed or open carry permits.

“With so many women seeking information on personal defense, matching them with the best products is vital,” Sandoval said. “Data disproves the efficacy of the ‘pink it and shrink it’ model of product development, and brands must continue to create new and innovative products developed specifically for women.”

Further, a whopping 87 percent of survey responses indicate the importance of offering a discount when it comes to firearms and accessories. “Whether or not your company is a partner of AG & AG, it’s no secret that women buy when there is a discount,” she said. “By building markdowns into your sales model, you’re sure to find success with the female crowd.”

The A Girl & A Gun organization has seen a 150 percent upsurge in membership over that past 12 months. Women are eager to protect themselves and their loved ones through the responsible use of firearms. They are more educated and equipped than ever before, and now they are ready to make their votes count at the polls. (Click here for a link to the survey results.)





