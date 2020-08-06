Did Second Amendment Supporters Dodge A Bullet In Kansas?

Kansas – -(AmmoLand.com)- The primary race for the senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS) holds a lot of lessons for Second Amendment supporters. In fact, one could argue that Second Amendment supporters may have dodged a bullet.

Often, at least in some primaries, Second Amendment supporters may see a number of candidates with good track records running for the nomination. Such was the case in Kansas where Roger Marshall and Kris Kobach were the top contenders for the Republican nomination.

Marshall, in a relatively short tenure (two terms) in the House of Representatives, has been a champion of Second Amendment rights, including the introduction of the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act. That legislation represents a significant shift in favor of law-abiding citizens wishing to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Now, to be fair, Kobach also is very supportive of our Second Amendment rights. He’s also been front-and-center on some non-Second Amendment issues, but his electoral track record has been mixed. He lost the 2004 election in Kansas’s 3rd district to Dennis Moore by 13 points, and in 2018, lost the gubernatorial race in Kansas, with 6.5 percent of the vote going to a third-party independent when the GOP nominee for attorney general won by 19 points. He also has been a magnet for controversy over his stance and efforts against illegal immigration.

Now, Kobach did win two statewide elections for secretary of state in Kansas in 2010 and 2014, and he arguably was dealing with headwinds as governor Sam Brownback had been unpopular. But at the same time, Second Amendment supporters should be aware that Democrats spent over $5 million trying to get Kobach over the finish line in the primary.

Why were they doing that? Because they knew Kobach could lose in the normally Republican stronghold of Kansas – and if they pick off Kansas the way Doug Jones picked off the Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions in 2017 against another Second Amendment supporter who turned out to be a poor candidate.

Given the stakes in 2020, Marshall’s nomination is nothing but good news. Kansas will have a pro-Second Amendment candidate for the United States Senate who makes it more likely that Chuck Schumer will be the Senate minority leader in 2021 instead of being the majority leader. Marshall’s campaign website has information on how to support his run. They should also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help Marshall and other pro-Second Amendment candidates win their elections.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.