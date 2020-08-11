FPC Brief: Background Checks for Ammo Violate Second Amendment

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and Firearms Policy Foundation (FPF) announced the filing of an important amicus brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals case, Rhode v. Becerra. The brief was joined by the California Gun Rights Foundation, Madison Society Foundation, and Second Amendment Foundation. It is available online at FPCLegal.org.

In 2016, California enacted a series of regulations on ammunition sales. Ammunition sales must now be conducted by a licensed ammunition vendor, occur face-to-face at the vendor’s California location, and be approved by the California Department of Justice. DOJ approval requires a background check on the purchaser, for every ammunition purchase. Making matters worse, the background check system denies 16% of lawful purchases due to deficiencies in the system. In the first few months of its enactment, over 100,000 lawful acquisitions were refused, and countless others were deterred by the system’s complexity.

While the background check system has prevented a great number of lawful purchasers from acquiring ammunition, it has prevented prohibited purchasers from acquiring ammunition in only 0.1% of checks. The system, therefore, has imposed a tremendous burden on every Californian while providing virtually no benefit.

“If background checks are effective, why are California’s firearm background checks not enough to prevent prohibited persons from committing firearm violence?” asked FPC Director of Research and brief author, Joseph Greenlee. “If firearm background checks are ineffective, why would ammunition background checks fare better?”

