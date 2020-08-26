Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Nightstick 550 Lumen Led Handgun Light with Strobe for just $99.99.

The TCM-550XLS compact tactical weapon-mounted light uses a super-bright LED rated at 550 lm working in conjunction with a precision-engineered total internal reflection (TIR) lens to create a bright white beam of light rated at 136 m. This weapon light features completely ambidextrous and intuitive rear-facing toggle switches on each side of the light to operate momentary, constant-on and strobe lighting modes. The housing of the TCM-550XLS is constructed from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a polymer rear housing. Features: LED technology

Ambidextrous rear-facing toggle switches

Momentary, constant-on flashlight and strobe

Aircraft-grade 6061 T6 aluminum housing with Type III hard anodized finish

Sharp, focused beam rated at 136 m

IPX7 waterproof

Impact and chemical resistant

Serialized for personal identification

Limited lifetime warranty

Drop rating – 2 m

Type: Compact Tactical

Series/Collection: Nightstick, Xtreme Lumens

Lamp Type: LED

Battery Type: CR123 Lithium

Lumens: 550 lm

Light Modes: Strobe

Run Time: 2.5 hr

Material: 6061 T6 Aluminum

Finish: Type III Hard Anodized

Color: Black

Dimensions: 2-1/2″ L x 1.1″ W x 1.2″ H

Weight: 2.5 oz

Beam Distance: 136 m

Candela: 4612 cd

Switch Type: Ambidextrous

Filter Color: Clear Includes (4) handgun-specific modular rail inserts (pre-configured with C1 insert for Glock pistols), (2) spare Allen screws, Allen wrench, and (1) CR123 lithium battery.

