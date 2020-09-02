Halting Hickenlooper Crucial for Colorado and Country

Colorado – -(AmmoLand.com)- Colorado, like Virginia, was once a stronghold for those who cherished Second Amendment rights. But over the last 12 years, the Second Amendment has been repeatedly infringed. Now, a supporter of our Second Amendment rights is at risk of losing.

Cory Gardner has been a solid, if quiet, supporter of our rights during his term in the Senate. He also served two terms in the House. More importantly, he has voted to confirm pro-Second Amendment federal judges at all levels of the federal court system. In addition, his first vote every Congress is for Senate Majority Leader, which determines who controls the agenda in that body.

In 2014, he beat Mark Udall by just under 50,000 votes. Udall had been no friend of Second Amendment supporters. Udall backed all sorts of anti-Second Amendment initiatives and also was confirming judges who would have upheld laws that infringed on our rights. Now, he faces another tough race, this time against former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper is no friend of law-abiding gun owners. During his relatively brief and unsuccessful primary campaign for President, he pushed a federal gun-licensing scheme. This was on top of signing a heap of laws that punished law-abiding gun owners for a pair of mass shootings they did not commit in 2012.

On his campaign site, Hickenlooper seems to have backed off calls for licensing. But he is willing to back the entirety of Bloomberg’s agenda. We should note, though, that it only takes one look at California, New York, or New Jersey to see that more and more unjust infringements will be pushed – usually after the past restrictions fail as they did for decades in Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Put Hickenlooper in the Senate, and his first vote would be to put an avowed enemy of our rights, one Charles Schumer, in charge of that body. He would also vote against federal judges who would honestly interpret the Second Amendment. In addition, with the flurry of licensing bills, ranging from the one pushed by Illinois Representative Bobby Rush, or Cory Booker’s scheme, to the multiple schemes to bribe states to enact licensing regimes. He would have plenty of chances to move on his presidential campaign’s agenda.

Second Amendment supporters will need to work hard to keep Cory Gardner in the United States Senate. This is one of those seats that could well determine the future of pro-Second Amendment nominees to the federal courts, as well as the legislation that is passed. You can check out Gardner’s campaign site here, and be sure to donate to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help support Gardner and other pro-Second Amendment candidates at the federal, state, and local level.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.