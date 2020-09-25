Senate Races Critical to Restore Second Amendment: Arizona in Play

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With the Supreme Court and circuit courts on the line, the makeup of the Senate has become critical to the restoration of Second Amendment rights in the 2020 election.

In Arizona, Senator Martha McSally is running against Gabby Giffords husband, Mark Kelly. Kelly is ahead of McSally in many polls. The polls may not catch all voters, but they are worrisome. The left sees the McSally Senate seat as vulnerable.

Kelly was instrumental in founding Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS), a far-left gun control organization, after his wife, representative Giffords, was severely disabled in a mass shooting by a mentally disturbed, left-leaning gunman.

It is difficult to have pushed more for more restrictions on gun ownership than Mark Kelly has. He has been the brains behind ARS, because his wife is disabled.

The ARS merged with the former Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (LCPVG). The LCPVG has been in the forefront of pushing for the extreme restrictions on Second Amendment rights which now exist in California.

Organizations focused against Second Amendment rights frequently change their names to better fool people about their intentions.

The new organization is called the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Restrictions on Second Amendment rights are not popular in Arizona.

The job of the old media has morphed into fooling enough of the people enough of the time to regain power. That translates into defeating Martha McSally and pushing Mark Kelly across the finish line in Arizona.

Ads by Kelly focus on his military service and time as an astronaut. They never mention his radical gun control efforts. He hides behind the familiar “I own lots of guns” tactic. Owing lots of guns and supporting lots of infringements on the Second Amendment only show a person is a hypocrite. Kelly, believing himself ahead, has not been out on the campaign trail.

Many leftists who want to restrict and remove our rights own guns. They simply want the government to be able to restrict your rights and take your guns. They expect to be in the powerful elite.

McSally was appointed to the Senate by Governor Ducey. She has been characterized as being in favor of red flag laws. The truth is more subtle. She has been part of the movement to undercut draconian red flag laws by insisting they include due process of law, are narrowly focused, and includes the ability to be removed from the National Instant background Check System (NICS), as reported by the NRA. Insistence on those inclusions helped kill those bills.

She has been roundly opposed by the anti-Second Amendment groups. She says she is fighting for freedom and against a radical left takeover. From foxnews.com:

“Now, I’m standing on the wall to make sure the radical left does not take over our country and I am standing there to make sure that Chuck Schumer is not in charge in the Senate, and people want a fighter. We care about our freedoms in Arizona, so it is very much resonating.”

The gun control groups such as Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety and others are pouring in millions of dollars into Arizona. They think blanketing the state with ads promoting Mark Kelly, while not mentioning his radical anti-Second Amendment record, can get him elected, and flip the state and Senate against the Second Amendment and Constitutional government.

There is no doubt Mark Kelly would support ideologues on the Supreme Court who would vote to overturn Heller, and make the Second Amendment into a toothless legal footnote.

It is hard to believe the Arizona I know would elect him. I was unpleasantly surprised to have Kyrsten Sinema take a Senate seat in Arizona in 2018. In 2018, the power of the progressive media was triumphant. They had help. Kyrsten Sinema is a strong campaigner.

McSally has become a strong supporter of President Trump. She can be counted on to support his judicial nominees.

The judiciary has become the prize with which our freedoms can be won without war. The judiciary was not supposed to be political, but a hundred years of progressive-ism have made it the center of the fight.

If we can keep the Senate, and re-elect Donald Trump, we can keep the Second Amendment and build on the Heller and McDonald decisions.

Senator McSally has supported a vote for President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, before the election.

Mark Kelly worked for years and raised millions of dollars to infringe on Second Amendment rights.

For Second Amendment supporters, it is an easy and important choice.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.