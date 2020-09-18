The NSSF Releases 2020 Congressional Report Card

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, released its 2020 Congressional Report Card, grading all 431 U.S. Representatives and 100 U.S. Senators on key legislation that was of critical importance to the firearm and ammunition industry, Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and America’s hunters and target shooters. Four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives remain vacant.

“This scorecard is of vital importance to voters as we head into November elections. This tells voters exactly where their lawmakers stand on issues they care about like recreational shooting and hunting and the right to keep and bear arms,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “The unparalleled firearm sales this year reflect the importance of ensuring lawmakers continue to protect and support the industry that makes it possible for Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights. This nonpartisan scorecard reflects the voting record of each legislator. These grades indicate their public voting record as well as the weight and importance of these lawmakers sponsoring and co-sponsoring key legislation, their work on committees, letters signed to support issues, and leadership to stand for our industry.”

NSSF awarded 17 U.S. Senators and 97 U.S. Representatives the highest rating of “A+.” This includes U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Congressman Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) was also among the lawmakers awarded the highest rating.

Grades are meant to analyze the level of support of each lawmaker during the 116th Congress and do not constitute an endorsement or opposition to a candidate’s election. The entire report, including the list of key legislation that comprised the scores, is available here.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org