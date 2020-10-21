NRA Reports on a Legislative Victory in Washington

U.S.A. -( -( AmmoLand.com )- It’s rare that gun owners have something to celebrate in the Emerald City. But on Monday, the Washington Court of Appeals ruled in favor of an NRA suit on behalf of Seattle gun owners.

Washington State law preempts localities from infringing on citizens’ gun rights: “The state of Washington hereby fully occupies and preempts the entire field of firearms regulation within the boundaries of the state.” Despite Washington’s statewide protection of gun owners, Seattle sought to disarm its residents by forcing them to render their firearms inaccessible, even inside their own homes.

The NRA, along with SAF and two individuals, challenged this ordinance. Although the trial court dismissed the case, a unanimous panel of the Washington Court of Appeals disagreed and reversed. The case against Seattle’s gun control can now proceed.

“The case against Seattle is strong,” said Michael Jean, NRA-ILA Director of Litigation. “Washington prohibits local gun control regulation, and this decision vindicates our fight against Seattle’s blatant violation of state law. We’re determined to litigate this case to its rightful conclusion.”