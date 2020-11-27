Dickinson XX3D-M-2 Marine Tactical, Pump Action, 12 Gauge Shotgun $179.49 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has a pre-order sale on the Dickinson XX3D-M-2 Marine Tactical, Pump Action, 12 Gauge with a 20″ Barrel and Ghost Ring Sights. Holds 5+1 Rounds just $179.49 with a coupon code “GUNSNGEAR“, for Club Members with FREE shipping.

Dickinson® Shotguns are made with as few mechanical parts as possible, delivering reliable operation when you need it most. The Dickinson® Commando XX3D-M-2 Tactical Shotgun features a 20″ barrel for maneuverability in hallways and other interior spaces, and instead of a choke, it's outfitted with a muzzle brake to help minimize recoil. The Shotgun comes equipped with a tactical synthetic stock that features spots to carry 5 extra shells. A ghost ring rear sight delivers lightning-fast targeting that won't obscure your target, plus a Picatinny rail atop the receiver and on the forend for mounting accessories. 20″ barrel with removable muzzle brake to help keep you on-target

Highly resilient marine finish provides added durability

Synthetic stock with onboard storage for 5 extra shells

Thick recoil pad for comfortable shooting

Finger groove pistol grip for sure hold

Ghost ring rear sight delivers lightning-fast targeting

Picatinny rails on top of receiver and on forend

Heat shield included

Includes a hard case for storage and transportation

Fixed cylinder bore

Order today! Finished off with a highly resilient marine finish, it's a no-nonsense Tactical Shotgun at an uncommonly low price, so don't wait—these are sure to disappear fast.

