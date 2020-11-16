Lauren Boebert, Star Second Amendment Supporter, Wins Colorado House Race

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Lauren Boebert is a star Second Amendment defender. She has an excellent media presence. She owns an open carry restaurant in Rifle Colorado. She understands politics.

Lauren Boebert won the race for the Colorado Third Congressional District with strong vote totals.

Lauren turned heads when she primaried sitting Congressman Scott Tipton. Her opponent in the Republican primary was endorsed by President Trump. Boebert claimed Tipton voted for illegal alien amnesty. From a Boerbert press release on 5 January 2020:

The Heritage Foundation called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act,“foremost an illegal immigration bill that would provide amnesty for millions of illegal agricultural workers—and their spouses and children.”

Democrats have occupied the seat for 12 of the last 36 years, form 1986-1992 and from 2004 – 2010. Dick Wadhams gave this analysis of Lauren's opponent in the race for the Colorado third district U.S. House seat. From completecolorado.com:

Boebert will now face former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, a sociologist from Steamboat Springs, who lost to Tipton two years ago. Mitsch Bush will attempt to campaign as a moderate even though her legislative record is on the left. She not only supports gun control; she supports the main tenets of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All promoted by Democratic Socialists such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Only two Democrats have won the seat over the past 35 years. State Rep. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Ignacio unseated Republican Congressman Mike Strang of Carbondale in 1986. Congressman Campbell was elected to the Senate in 1992 as a Democrat but switched parties to Republican in 1995.

Lauren Boebert gained prominence as the owner of a restaurant that supports the open carry of firearms, in Rifle, Colorado.

Lauren is now the Representative-elect for Colorado Congressional District 3. Here is her take on what happened. From myemail.constantcontact.com:

WHAT'S NEXT: I am heading to Washington for new member orientation meetings over the next several days and I will be interviewing and hiring staff for our local and national offices. Announcements will be made as new hires are brought on board. With the new team in place, I'll focus on delivering on the promises I made in my Contract with Colorado. PERSONAL TAKE ON THE WIN: Our Founders believed in the idea that the U.S. House of Representatives should be the voice of the people made up of ordinary citizens and not a bunch of lawyers and career politicians. I couldn't be more honored to have the opportunity as a mom and a small business owner from rural Colorado to have a say in how our country is governed. I'd like to think I'm the type of Representative who our Founders envisioned should have a say in a government of, by and for the people. PATH TO VICTORY:I believed from the very beginning this race was a choice between freedom and prosperity or more government control of our lives. I campaigned every day to make sure my conservative message was heard loud and clear. I stayed true to myself and my conservative beliefs and voters were attracted to that. My campaign was successful because voters could see through all of the political B.S. being thrown my way and recognized that I would stand up for them in Washington, D.C.

You can read soon to be Representative Lauren's Contract with Colorado. Hers is about a third of it. From Lauren Boebert Contract with Colorado:

America First. I work for you. Not special interests. Not Washington, DC. Just you! I’ll always vote for a strong national defense, better care for our Veterans,stronger trade agreementsand to keep the promises we’ve made to our seniors. No Green New Deal, no more DC power grabs, always what’s right for Colorado. Constitution and Bill of Rights.My job is to secureyour rights and defend the Constitution as it is written. I won’t let them take away our guns. I’ll always stand up for freedom of speech. I’m against judges who legislate from the bench. I’m against the national popular vote; Colorado’s voice matters and we can’t give that away to California. Limited Government. An entrenched federal bureaucracy with over2 million federal employees who earn more and receive better benefits than Main Street is far from what our founders envisioned.Term limits for all politicians, not just the good ones. Cap federal civilian pay and benefits to private sector levels. Give more authority to the President to take on the Deep State by firing those in the executive branch not implementing his policies. Free Markets.Free and fair markets work when we let them. Fewer over-reaching regulations and more competition will deliver better outcomes. Healthcare should be personal and portable with transparent and competitive pricing.Veterans should have a private-sector option, too!

Representatives like Lauren are the people conservatives need to hold the line in Congress. If, as seems more and more likely, President Trump completes a second term, he will need allies like Lauren, passionate, media savvy, energetic, and principled, to get the job done.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.