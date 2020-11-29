Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention varmint hunters, Optics Planet has 20 round boxes of Nosler .223 Remington Flat Base Tipped 53 grain Brass Cased Rifle Ammunition in stock and shipping for $32.99. This stuff is highly accurate and deadly on tough-game.

Nosler .223 Remington Flat Base Tipped 53 grain Brass Cased Rifle Ammunition. Noslers Varmageddon line of loaded ammunition and component bullets. Featuring a highly accurate polymer tip or hollow point combined with a flat base design, Varmageddon products were created for the high-volume varmint shooter who requires the utmost precision. Loaded with Nosler brass, Varmageddon ammunition provides the highest levels of performance for any varmint hunter. Specifications for Nosler .223 Remington Flat Base Tipped 53 grain Brass Cased Rifle Ammunition: Caliber: .223 Remington

Number of Rounds: 20

Bullet Type: Flat Base Tipped (FBT)

Bullet Weight: 53 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 3350 ft/s

Primer Location: Centerfire Features Cases checked for correct length

Necks sized, chamfered and trued

Flash holes checked for proper alignment

Powder charges are meticulously weighed

Finished rounds are visually inspected and polished

High-performance powder and bullet combinations Loaded with Nosler brass, Varmageddon ammunition provides the highest levels of performance for any varmint hunter.

