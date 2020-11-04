Shield Sights Announces the RMS2 Mini Reflex Sight

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Shield Sights, Pioneer of compact micro red dot optics is pleased to present the newest edition of Reflex Mini Sight, the RMS2.

Building on the foundation of the original RMS, that was designed for competitive shooters, the RMS2 brings features that increase performance for the defensive carry, shooting enthusiasts, and competitors alike. The Shield RMS2 features a strengthened lens housing and updated electronics with improved battery contacts to further enhance reliability under all conditions. The same glass-coated polymer lens continues to provide a good balance of being shatterproof while remaining more scratch-resistant than an all-polymer lens option. Customers have the option to upgrade to an all-glass lens if maximum scratch resistance is required.

The RMS2 has been designed without a battery draw to further strengthen the housing and remove any additional failure points in an EDC product. Shields's superior footprint includes four location posts and two screws to ensure a consistent and secure interface to hold the sight in place. This system has been proven to be extremely repeatable when sights are removed to renew batteries and when combined with a long battery life has removed the need for the side access battery drawer.

“The explosive growth in the RDS market for concealed carry and general range use has presented new variables that we were eager to consider in the design of the RMS2,” said James White, CEO Shield Sights. “The advancements in technology and additional research in the field has given us the ability to design and deliver an overall better product for the majority of RDS shooters out there”

RMS2 Features

Shield footprint

Glass coated polymer lens (can be upgraded to all Glass)

Strengthened lens housing

Updated electronics

4 MOA and 8 MOA dot options

1-3 year battery life

The RMS2 is currently available for sale through the Shield dealer network or on the Shield website: www.shieldpsd.com

MSRP: $430

About Shield

SHIELD was formed in the early 1980’s in Great Britain. Shield continues to manufacture the world’s smallest, lightest, toughest mini red dot sight. Sold under other brand names for many years, you may know the Shield Mini Sight as the Firepoint, Tasco Optima, Trijicon RedDot or JPoint. Based on our in-depth knowledge, accumulated through 30 years in the industry, we are continually seeking to develop innovative products that will enable you to hit the target early.