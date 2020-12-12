Primary Arms Gen II 5X Compact Prism Scope Open Box $262.49 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has open box inventory on their Gen II 5X Compact Prism Scope optic, and ACSS auto-ranging 5.56/308 BDC reticle for $262.49 and shipping for FREE. You save $80.00+ of the MSRP. Limit 2 per household!

Note: These open box optics are guaranteed to function correctly but may have minor cosmetic defects or visible lens specks when looking through them. Their original warranties still apply. The Primary Arms 5X Compact Prism Scope Gen II with ACSS CQB reticle is our most powerful prism scope design. The 5X magnification and bright illuminated horseshoe reticle allow for surprisingly fast, both-eyes-open shooting at close range, while the ACSS reticle allows for consistent hits on targets out to an impressive 800 yards. For even greater flexibility, the GEN II features a removable spacer to tailor the perfect height for both AR-15 and AK-47 platform rifles. Whether you're looking for a new scope for competition, hunting, or plinking, why look any further? Features: Removable spacer allows the scope to be used on a variety of rifle platforms

ACSS reticle has BDC and ranging out to 800 yards with 5.56 NATO, .223 Remington, 5.45x39mm, and .308 Winchester

Partially illuminated reticle is visible even in bright daylight with red or green illumination

Removable M1913 picatinny top rail for accessories or piggy-backed red dot sights

Generous 7mm exit pupil allows for a bright and forgiving eye box

18.8ft field of view at 100 yards provides easier tracking of mobile targets

2.5″ – 3.0″ of eye relief

1/3 MOA turret clicks are tactile and audible for easy zeroing

Tough prism scope is waterproof, fog resistant, and shockproof

Durable Type II hardcoat anodized black finish

Compatible with standard carry handle mounts

Protected by a lifetime warranty The heart of our tough Gen II 5X Prism Scope is the ACSS reticle that combines ranging, wind leads, moving target leads, and ballistic drop compensation out to 800 yards. To the right of the horseshoe is our integrated ranging system. Place the bottom of the target on the bottom rung, and range up. If you know your targets are roughly 18 inches wide, they can be ranged on the side Auto Range system, or directly on the BDC hold overs! Two dots on either side of the inner horseshoe offer a moving target lead moving with an average speed of 8.6 MPH. Each step of the BDC system includes a 5 MPH wind hold, drastically improving first hit probability at any range. As an added bonus, the glass etched reticle does not require batteries or illumination, but 10 brightness settings (5 red and 5 green) allow for fast acquisition in close quarters, or enhanced visibility in fading light, powered by a common CR2032 battery! The PAC5X Gen II has even greater flexibility than ever before. The modular base includes a spacer allowing it to be configured for AR-15 / AR10 or AK-47 / AK-74 pattern rifles with ease. The included thumbscrew mount can also be removed and replaced with any mount that accepts AR-15 carry handle-type optics. The top rail, perfectly suited for your favorite accessories or piggy-backed red dots, can also be removed for a slick look and reduced weight. The PAC5X offers the perfect amount of magnification to balance close quarters speed with hits at medium and long range, in a flexible and durable package.

