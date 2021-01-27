AZ, WV, The Fillibuster, the Second Amendment, and the Supreme Court

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Much of the Bill of Rights may hang on the resolution of two Democrat senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Both states are noted as being strong supporters of the Second Amendment. Both senators have stated they will vote to uphold the Senate filibuster rule. Their votes may determine the future of the Republic.

From thedailycaller.com:

“Kyrsten is against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster,” a spokesperson for Sinema told the Washington Post on Monday.

From thehill.com:

Manchin, speaking to reporters in the Capitol, reiterated that he does not support going “nuclear” to gut the 60-vote legislative filibuster and indicated that there was no timeline where, if Republicans blocked legislation, he would change his mind. “I do not support doing away with the filibuster under any condition. It’s not who I am,” Manchin said.

The filibuster is a Senate rule which requires 60 senators to vote to end debate. This creates a requirement for 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate.

The filibuster makes it difficult to get radical legislation through the Senate.

An exception to the filibuster exists for reconciliation votes on pending matters with the House. Obamacare was passed using the reconciliation process, which many consider an illegitimate use of the process.

The Democrats eliminated the filibuster for judicial appointments during the Obama regime. The Republicans extended the elimination to Supreme Court appointments, and to limit debate on the appointments of judges.

With 50 Republican and 50 Democrat senators, many leftists are calling for the elimination of the filibuster rule to allow them to force as many radical bills through the Congress as they can, as fast as they can, while they control both chambers of Congress with slim majorities.

The proposed changes include:

Adding additional states to the Union to ensure Democrat control of the Senate

Packing the Supreme Court with far-left judges to prevent the court from striking down unconstitutional legislation

Extending citizenship to millions of illegal aliens

Taking congressional control of national elections to facilitate leftist control of the national vote through mandatory mail-in ballots, elimination of identification for voter registration, mandatory voter registration, perhaps mandatory voting, perhaps extending the vote to 16-year-olds.

Massive numbers of untracked and mail-in ballots would make voter fraud difficult to find and prosecute, which many claim happened in Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin. With the partisan leftist Media and Tech Oligarchs having effective control over which elections are investigated, this would bias national elections even more in favor of Democrats.

With the Media and the Tech Oligarchs exposed as far-left partisans, there is movement in the states to preserve voting integrity. The left sees this as a threat. Many Leftists believe their slender control of the Senate is their last chance to pass radical changes through the legislature. The Democrat majority in the House is also slender, with only 10 votes separating the 232 Democrats and the Republicans.

Democrats may lose control of both the House and the Senate in 2022 if the radical changes proposed by the Left are prevented from happening for two years.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema has become a sort of “McCain” of the Democrats, being willing to “reach across the aisle” to conservatives from time to time. She has been gaining a reputation for independence from the Democrat herd. Senator Sinema maintains offices at three locations. Comments can be left on answering machines at all three locations.

3333 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 200

Phoenix, Arizona 85018

Phone: 602-598-7327

Phoenix, Arizona 85018 Phone: 602-598-7327 20 E. Ochoa St. Tucson, Arizona 85701

Phone: 520-639-7080

Phone: 520-639-7080 317 Hart Senate Office Building Washington D.C. 20510

Phone: 202-224-4521

Senator Manchin has occasionally sided with conservatives as well, but is not considered as independent as Sinema. He maintains offices in four locations. Comments can be left on answering machines at all four locations.

900 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 629

Charleston, WV 25302 Phone: 304-342-5855

Fax: 304-343-7144

261 Aikens Center, Ste. 305

Martinsburg, WV 25404 Phone: 304-264-4626

Fax: 304-262-3039

230 Adams Street

Fairmont, WV 26554 Phone: 304-368-0567

Fax: 304-368-0198

306 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington D.C. 20510 Phone: 202-224-3954

Fax: 202-228-0002

There are 20 Republican senators up for election in 2022 and 14 Democrats.

The entire House of Representatives is up for election every two years.

Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives in 2020, indicating any voter fraud could be overcome at the House of Representative level.

Senators Sinema and Manchin should be encouraged to uphold the long tradition of the Senate filibuster. Their support may be the tenuous string to uphold the Republic, the consent of the governed, and the Bill of Rights over the next two years.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.