Democrats Fail To Strip Gun Rights In Late Weekend Rule Package

Colorado ~ Washington DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Newly elected Rep. Boebert Scores First Congressional Victory! This past weekend Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) released the following statement after the passage of the H. Res. 8 – the Rules of the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress:

“I ran for Congress and have now taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution. That fight began in earnest as House Democrats attempted to stop Members of Congress from exercising their Second Amendment rights. I led eighty-two of my colleagues in fighting back, and we won. I promise I will never stop defending your Constitutional rights.”

Background:

Members of Congress are allowed to carry firearms within the U.S. Capitol Complex as a result of U.S. Capitol Police Board’s regulations and 40 U.S.C. § 5104. The current regulations allowing Members of Congress to carry have helped protect these Members and their Second Amendment rights since 1967.

Recently, 21 Democratic Members of Congress sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking them to include “a provision in the Rules Package directing the Capitol Police Board to ensure that Member of Congress may not possess firearms on Capitol grounds.”

In response to the House Democrats proposed gun grab, Congresswoman-Elect Lauren Boebert wrote and led a letter signed by 83 Members and Member-Elects of Congress slamming this dangerous and short-sighted proposal and advocating for the current regulations that allow Members of Congress to carry in the Capitol Complex and protect themselves to remain in place.

Letter Protect Congressional Members and Their Second Amendment Rights 2021

The 83 Members and Member-Elects of Congress that signed Congresswoman-Elect Boebert’s letter include: Ralph Abraham, M.D., Kelly Armstrong, Brian Babin, James R. Baird, Jim Banks, Cliff Bentz, Jack Bergman, Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Ken Buck, Tedd Budd, Tim Burchett, Michael C. Burgess, M.D., Kat Cammack, Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Madison Cawthorn, Ben Cline, Michael Cloud, Andrew S. Clyde, James Comer, Dan Crenshaw, Scott DesJarlais, Byron Donalds, Jeff Duncan, Neal Dunn, Pat Fallon, Randy Feenstra, Michelle Fischbach, Scott Franklin, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Bob Good, Lance Gooden, Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S., Marjorie Greene, Mark E. Green, M.D., H. Morgan Griffith, Andy Harris, M.D., Diana Harshbarger, Yvette Herrell, Jody Hice, Richard Hudson, Ronny Jackson, Bill Johnson, Dusty Johnson, Jim Jordan, Fred Keller, Steve King, Doug LaMalfa, Doug Lamborn, Robert E. Latta, Billy Long, Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie, Brian Mast, Lisa C. McClain, Mary Miller, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Markwayne Mullin, Gregory F. Murphy, M.D., Dan Newhouse, Ralph Norman, Jay Obernolte, Burgess Owens, August Pfluger, Scott Perry, Bill Posey, Guy Reschenthaler, Matt Rosendale, Chip Roy, John H. Rutherford, Austin Scott, Adrian Smith, Jason Smith, Victoria Spartz, W. Gregory Steube, Thomas P. Tiffany, Tim Walberg, Randy Weber, Don Young.

Gun Owners of America, the National Rifle Association, and the Conservative Partnership Institute all support Congresswoman-Elect Boebert’s letter.

In the 117th Congress, the Congresswoman-Elect will Co-Chair the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus with U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie.