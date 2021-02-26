Below The Radar – HR 1004 Require Liability Insurance Coverage to Purchase Firearms

Washington DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- When we discussed financial de-platforming, we noted that for the firearms industry – in fact, even for those who want to buy firearms – access to financial services, including banking is a must. If access to those services are denied, say through a re-started Operation Choke Point, then the Second Amendment becomes a dead letter.

But now, Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) wants to require people to show proof of insurance to be able to buy a firearm. She introduced HR 1004 with one co-sponsor, Representative Andre Carson (D-IN). While text of this bill is not available as of this writing, Representative Maloney has introduced this bill in the 116th and 115th Congresses as the Firearm Risk Protection Act.

The text of the legislation as introduced in the 115th Congress states that it is unlawful to buy a firearm without a “qualified liability insurance policy” and that it is also illegal to sell to someone without said “qualified liability insurance policy.” Now, the definition the text provides is vague, beyond saying that the policy should provide “liability insurance covering the purchaser specifically for losses resulting from use of the firearm while it is owned by the purchaser.”

It is not an overstatement to say that Second Amendment supporters can figure out just what sorts of mischief can take place. Operation Choke Point is just the start. Given the constant social stigmatization surrounding not just the exercise of Second Amendment rights, but against those who use the First Amendment to advocate in defense of our Second Amendment rights, some insurance agents may not want the business at all. In addition, there is no guarantee that insurance companies won’t engage in a form of “redlining” against certain firearms.

Even if those things don’t happen, the insurance is going to be yet another monthly expense for those exercising our Second Amendment rights. Even then, there would be questions: Would a new gun require an adjustment in the policy? Would rates go up for those with larger collections? The list goes on and on.

This legislation is not intended to address any problems with the misuse of firearms – or even accidents. What it is intended to do is to make exercising Second Amendment rights such a hassle people will decide to give them up. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representatives and Senators and politely urge their opposition this legislation. Second Amendment supporters should also support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.