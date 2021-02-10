Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Bereli.com has the First Spear Strandhogg MBAV Cut Plate Carrier on sale for $149.99

First Spear Strandhogg MBAV Cut Plate Carrier ‘The Strandhogg MBAV Cut Plate Carrier utilizes a time proven ballistic footprint that affords the User more pocket attachment area than designs that are cut edge-to-edge. depending upon ballistic requirements, threat conditions and the type of plate utilized. Maximizing the new lightweight 6/12™ technology and rapid closure systems provided by The Tubes™, the MBAV Cut Plate Carrier can be rapidly donned or doffed and is capable of accepting the integrated inflatable floatation cummerbund from the Maritime 6/12™ Plate Carrier. Using a streamlined fit throughout, along with state of the art materials and production technology, the 6/12™ MBAV Cut Plate Carrier is easily tailored for comfort, ventilation and fit. !!!THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT INCLUDE A CUMMERBUND AS SHOWN IN THE IMAGE!!! FEATURES 6/12 laser cut platform

Tubes Rapid-Release Technology

Comfort padding through body and shoulder straps

Built-in ventilation channel on front and rear plate bag

Overlap Cummerbund with loop interior for hook backed pockets

Fits a variety of plate cuts Taking its name from an Old Norse Viking term for a lightning raid, Strandhögg was one of the first formalized battle tactics to use covert infiltrators in advance of an actual raiding operation. Strandhögg was a tactical game changer in its time, just like the technological advances FirstSpear™ is bringing forward in this line of plate carriers.

