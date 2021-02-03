Galco Introduces Horsehide IWB Holster: the Royal Guard 2.0

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Constructed of durable, moisture-resistant premium horsehide, Galco’s Royal Guard 2.0 inside the waistband holster has the rough side of the leather out for greater stability in the pants, while the smooth side of the leather lies against the handgun for a slicker draw feel.

The Royal Guard 2.0’s butt-forward cant increases concealability when worn behind the strong hip, while a raised sweat guard protects both the handgun and the gun carrier. The black-colored metal-reinforced mouth allows a smooth and easy one-handed return to the holster.

The Royal Guard 2.0 is supplied with removable black belt loops fitting belts up to 17.5in. Optional 1.25in, 1.5in, and 1.75in belt loops in tan or black are also available for wear with narrower or tan/brown belts. Taken together, these features add up to a truly professional-grade IWB holster.

The improved Royal Guard is offered for right or left-hand draw, in natural/black color.

