Gun Ownership It’s Not Insurrection, It’s Patriotism, Try Telling That to Gun Banners

Opinion by Alan J Chwick & Joanne D Eisen

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- For four-plus years, all we heard about Donald J Trump was:

Lies Within Lies.

Plots Within Plots.

Twists Within Twists.

The Democrats fake narratives of their political reality changed daily, as they needed.

After years of carefully crafted, and bought political and judicial positions, the Democratic Party created, from the get-go, bizarre lies about Donald J. Trump which have been proven false, we are now we’re expected to believe that former President Trump committed insurrection against our country while making a speech which only referenced PEACE and PATRIOTISM.

The Democrats forced a Second Trump Impeachment, even though he was OUT OF OFFICE, as the left does not want another Trump term. But that fiasco yielded a NOT GUILTY, and rightly so.

What is it that the Democrats want? They want power! They need to keep their own criminal acts covered up. Many of these crimes may rise to the level of sedition, which could merit jail time.

Former President Trump must be proven guilty of something, anything, and prevented from ever running again for high office because he might just win.

Democrats Are Terrified Of The Possible Outcome.

Now that Joe Biden is the Resident of the White House, the Socialist Democrats must mitigate the strength and resolve of Trump’s core constituents. So to this end, the Democrats employ many historical methods, from the Bolshevik Revolution to the NAZI agenda, to ‘evilize*’ us Trump supporters.

* Yes, we made up the word ‘evilize.’ We use it as ‘To be made evil’.

That my friends, is us, America’s conservatives and civilian gun owners. Not only must Americans accept that Trump is an insurrectionist, but they must also believe gun owners are insurrectionists, too.

Until U.S. gun owners are neutralized, the left cannot take total power. We must now be transformed from racists into violent, dangerous revolutionaries; Media and Big Tech have the dominating power to make that real in the eyes of ignorant Americans.

The gun control crowd has tried to demonize us in the past as a danger to society, and now they are having another go at it. Our guns and the role we might play in protecting the Constitution have become a crucial detail on their way to total power. We bring a great amount of uncertainty to the situation in which the Democrats find themselves.

There is a strong legal historical precedent to disarming people who are a danger to the state. Even Justice Amy Barrett, protector of gun rights, writing as dissenting Circuit Court judge, acknowledged that, “There are obvious reasons why the government would take guns away from those bent on overthrowing it…”

It would benefit our new Socialist government if the masses agreed with them about the dangerousness and untrust-worthiness of American civilian gun owners. So the path to the destruction of civilian gun owners as a defending force is to twist away the truth and create a fearful lie of evilness.

History truly appears to be repeating itself!

Disarming enemies in order to prevent political disruption has occurred many times in the past, and is similar to what occurred in post-WWI Germany. The Socialist Democrats have been so focused on renaming patriotic Americans as fascists, even Nazis.

Let’s examine those forgotten events and look to Hitlerian behaviors.

First, we must clear up a small myth that the US Gun Control is a product of HITLER’S Germany. Actually, it is the product of just GERMANY, because, before Hitler, it was the Weimar Republic who really set the wheels in motion.

After WWI, the new Weimar Republic passed very strict Gun Control Laws, essentially banning ALL gun ownership, in an attempt to stabilize the country, and to comply with the Versailles Treaty of 1919, (Article 169, June 28, 1919) The Weimar Gun Control complete ban was signed before the Versailles Treaty was even completed, in January 1919, in the Reichstag. Further laws in April 1928 and March 1938 required Licensing, reporting, acquisition, and disposition information.

Then, when Hitler came to power, he loosened the tight gun laws of the previous Weimar Republic for German citizens. The catch was that you needed to be defined as TRUSTWORTHY, as The 1938 Law included a “Trustworthiness” requirement for firearms possession, and the NAZI classed the Jews, Gypsies, and itinerants, as UNTRUSTWORTHY, so they could not possess weapons.

The Weimar Republic lists of gun owners aided the disarmament of the Jews.

Timothy Snyder, in his recent op-ed published in the New York Times, How Hitler Pioneered ‘Fake News’ wrote, “It was as a propagandist that he (Hitler)… defined the Jews as Germany’s foe.”

Hitler had it easy.

Now, in 2021, our US Democrats are entertaining that same disgusting NAZI concept, but against US citizens.

These new ‘NAZI’ have twisted the term of ‘trust worthiness’ into ‘domestic terrorist’ but the intent is obvious. And it is aimed directly at us.

A new bill, US H.R. 127 (2021), from Rep Jackson Lee, D, Texas, further builds upon US Gun Law, by using concepts from Germany’s 1919 ban, like adding abusive fines and jail time against US citizens for mere possession of items banned.

Yes, there will be government-controlled lists of gun owners. You will need to pass a psychological evaluation by an approved. licensed psychologist. Your entire family, including former spouses and other family members, will also be interviewed. And yes, most of it is an unconstitutional wish list written by extremists.

We can still peacefully prevail. But we must remain united.

We must never let any doubt at all enter our souls, no matter how strong the attacks coming from the lying Main Street Media and Big Tech, as it is their purpose to demoralize us and divide us, and to convince our fellow Americans that our dissent is an insurrection.

No, It's Not Insuuection, It's Patriotism.





About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com). [email protected] | TWITTER: @iNCNF

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State, but to Virginia. [email protected]