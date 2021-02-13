Knife Rights: North Dakota Concealed Carry Knife Reform Bill Introduced

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- A North Dakota bill to remove “switchblade, gravity knife, machete, scimitar, stiletto, sword [and] dagger” from the list of “dangerous weapons” that may not be carried concealed without a concealed weapon license, HB 1339, has been introduced. The bill retains the under the 5.5-inch limit for concealed carry of any knife without a CWL.

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Luke Simons, Rick Becker, Cole Christensen, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeff Hoverson, Terry Jones, Ben Koppelman, Bob Paulson, Nathan Toman, and Senator Oley Larsen.

Knife Rights will let you know when it is appropriate to engage your legislators to support HB 1339.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 33 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.